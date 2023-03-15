Comfortable win for Cork in SFAI U15 Final against Kerry

Cork 4

Kerry 0

CORK recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Kerry to claim the SFAI U15 Inter league Munster title during the Finals Day in Cahir Park last Sunday afternoon, with three of the goals coming in a burst in the second half and beyond Kerry’s reach.

Kerry were making the early moves winning two corners in the space of three minutes which were duly cleared by the Cork defence as the Kerry team were making themselves known in the early stages.

Cork’s first corner of the game came in the fifth minute which was swung in by Lewis Lenihan but just a little too long for Matthew Kiernan at the back post followed by another effort on goal from Kiernan whose 30 yard effort came off the bar as Cork were starting to press forward and create chances for themselves.

Cork celebrate in capturing the SFAI U15 Inter League Munster title by defeating Kerry in the final played in Cahir. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Cork took the lead in the 10th minute courtesy of a penalty which was converted by Darragh Sheehan and had a chance to double their lead just two minutes later only for the Kerry keeper Fionn Doyle to cover the ball ahead of Darragh Lynch on the edge of the area.

Kerry almost found the net in the 23rd minute when a cross from the near side flashed across the goal line and was cleared off the line and had another chance from Mark O’Carroll when his 30 yard effort being well cleared by Cillian Beale in the Cork goal.

As the half wore on, chances came to both teams, but only one goal separated the teams at the break.

Three minutes onto the second half Cork doubled their lead when Liam Lynch’s effort from outside the area flew into the back of the Kerry net giving keeper Doyle no chance, and just four minutes later Cork added a third when Fionn O’Donovan found Darragh Lynch who turned in the centre and scored from 15 yards.

Carrigaline players David Scannell, Fionn O'Donovan, Cillian Beale and Matthew Kiernan pictured with the SFAI U15 Inter League Munster trophy following Cork's victory over Kerry in the final played in Cahir. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Cork continued to press forward with David Scannell’s effort on goal going over and the Kerry keeper Doyle doing well to gather at the feet of Eoin Looney as Cork continued to mount pressure on Kerry.

The game was put beyond doubt when Cork added a fourth goal two minutes from time when Eoin Looney ran into the area and fired the ball home from 15 yards making it a more than comfortable win for the Leesiders.

Cork's Eoin Looney keeps the ball away from Kerry's Mark O'Carroll during the SFAI U15 Inter League Munster Final in Cahir. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Cork: Cillian Beale, Aaron O’Mahony. Liam Lynch, Luke McDonnell, Dara Birdthistle, Ben Fitzgerald, Eoin Looney, Darragh Sheehan, Darragh Lynch, Matthew Kiernan, Lewis Lenihan, Stephen Daly, Fionn O’Donovan, David Scannell, Adam O’Reilly, Diarmuid O’Riordan, Alex McSweeney, Cian Daly.

Kerry: Fionn Doyle, Jake Nash, Mark O’Carroll, JJ O’Donoghue, Ben Kelliher, Jack Hallway, Mikey O’Leary, Liam O’Brien, Jayden Fennell, Ryan Heaphy, Jack Power, DJ Harrington, Ryan Onyekware, Joshua Minnie, Mark Van Steenkiste, Adam O’Neill, Oran O’Sullivan, Oscar Lovett

Referee: Billy O’Donoghue.