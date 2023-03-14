Cork win SFAI U16 league title after a tough battle with Waterford

Cork 3

Waterford 1

IT was a hard fought game, but in the end Cork came out on top defeating Waterford 3-1 in the SFAI U16 Inter League Final which was played at Cahir Park in Cahir over the weekend.

Played in difficult conditions with constant drizzle making conditions underfoot particularly slippy, both teams struggled on a heavy pitch with passes going awry and sliding tackles with both sets of players trying their very best as the pitch was being carved up.

It was Cork who made the early running with two quick corners in the first few minutes as kept Waterford in their own half for some time as they attempted to break down their defence.

Waterford keeper Luke Hennessy did well to tip the ball over for a corner and also did well to clear the ball away from an advancing Darragh Barrett moments later.

Cork opened their account in the 25th minute when a cross from Harry Brown fell to Padraig McGrath whose effort came off the keeper only to fall into the path of Darragh Barrett who made no mistake from close range as Cork lead at the break.

Cork captain Alex Amunge celebrates with his team mates in capturing the SFAI U16 Inter League Munster trophy following their victory over Waterford in the final played in Cahir. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Waterford looked to get back into the game and kept Cork well in their own half for some time with keeper Josh Barry doing well saving from Josh Roche and John Dillon.

Cork managed to double their lead in the 55th minute when Padraig McGrath met Harry Brown’s pass from the far side and turned his marker right in the centre of the area and sent the ball into the back of the Waterford net from just inside the area.

Cork at this stage were dominating play, but Waterford almost got one back on a counter attack only for Cork keeper Josh Barry having to dive to his right to cover ahead of Josh Dillon right at the far post as Waterford looked dangerous on the break.

However, in the 64th minute Waterford did manage to pull one back when Cian McGrath was brought down in the area and duly scored for the penalty spot but their comeback was short lived as Cork managed to seal the result five minutes before full time when Ben O’Connell managed to meet a cross from the near side and tap in from close range to round off a hard fought win against their Munster neighbours.

Cork keepers Josh Barry, Passage and Jack Maher from Riverstown pictured with the SFAI U16 Inter League Munster trophy following Cork's victory over Waterford in the final played in Cahir. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Cork: Josh Barry, Alex Amunage, Jack Morley, Conor Gardner, Gallio Erhabor, Keelan Crowe, Harry Brown, Zack Forde, Darragh Barrett, Evan Cummins, Padraig McGrath, Killian Goggins, Shane Fielding, Kia O’Neill, Ben O’Connell, Jack Maher, Dylan McCarthy, Rory Jeffers

Waterford: Luke Hennessy, Harvey Swift, Bradley Keohan, Jack Power, Bobby Norriss, Joe Long, John Dillon, Nathan Brett, Josh Roche, Noah Landers, Joseph Titalato, Ronan O’Toole, Ennis Ibrahami, Dylan Farrell, Luke Power, Ider Boldbatter, Cian McGrath, Duran Norris

Referee: John Hennessy