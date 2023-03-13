United beat Athletic on penalties in all-Cork derby Munster U13 league final

Cork Athletic 1

Cork United 1 (Cork United won 4-3 on penalties)

THE SFAI Inter League U13 Munster Final between Cork Athletic and Cork United had to go down to penalties after the teams finished 1-1 at full time with Cork United claiming the title as Munster Champions following a 4-3 penalty shoot out in Cahir on Sunday.

This was a thrilling game between two great rivals and full credit to both sets of players who gave a wonderful exhibition of football over the hour with some exceptional individual skills and wonderful team work which was a pleasure to watch despite the rain which fell throughout the match which made matters uncomfortable for players and spectators.

The combined Cork Athletic and Cork United teams who played against each other in the SFAI Inter League U13 Munster Final in Cahir recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Wearing an all white jersey, Cork Athletic almost took the lead in the first minute of the game only for Colm Murphy to send the ball over the bar from eight yards from a cross on the near side as Athletic were making some early moves forward.

However, in the 5th minute it was United who opened the scoring when Alex Wilson’s cross found James Kenefick in the centre whose low shot from right in front of goal went into the back of the net as United took an early lead.

Moments later they were unfortunate not to add a second only to hit the side netting at the far post and were starting to dominate play across the field. The United team were passing the ball around with skill and accuracy building their way up the field with a couple of efforts on goal coming from Rocky O’Callaghan which were covered by Bart Mascher in the Athletic goal.

The second half saw United’s Jack Cunningham’s long range effort go just over the Athletic bar while moments later both James Kenefick and Olly Lynch had chances which went either wide or just over as United looked to build on their slender lead.

In the 40th minute Cork Athletic drew level when Alex Hennessy found Aaron Power who ran into the area and slotted the ball past the United keeper for the equaliser as it was all now to play for with less than 20 minutes remaining.

Cork Utd's captain Jack Cunningham pictured with his family Denise, Eve and Will from Mallow following the recent SFAI Inter League U13 Munster Final in Cahir. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Cork Athletic were back in the game and were creating chances for themselves in coming forward only to be cleared by the United back line.

An adventurous effort for 35 yards out from United’s Brian Walsh went wide of the Athletic goal while another chance fell to Olly Lynch whose effort went just over and another from Rocky O’Callaghan whose effort skimmed across the front of the Athletic goal and hit the post at the far side as United were pressing forward and beginning to create chances and opportunities for themsleves.

Chances fell to United’s Brian Walsh and Jack Cunningham whose 25 yard free kick was well held by Athletic substitute keeper Bosco Grau, but in the end the game finished 1-1 with penalties having to decide the winner on the day with United winning 4-3 and taking the honours.

Cork Utd's Rocky O'Callaghan holds off the challenge from Cork Athletic's Mattie O'Leary during the SFAI U13 Inter League Munster final in Cahir. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Cork United: Daniel Byrne, Josh Dunne, Jack Cunningham, Evan Stack, Dean O’Halloran, Cian O’Neill, Alex Wilson, Daragh Corcoran, James Kenefick, Rocky O’Callaghan, Olly Lynch, Daniel McAulliffe Bryan Walsh, Ciaran Galvin, Ryan Horan, Caleb Murray, Ciaran McCarthy, Harry Whelan.

Cork Athletic: Bart Mascher, Cian Gallagher, Cillian Dorgan, Colm Tynan, Alex Moloney, Mattie O’Leary, Jamie O’Driscoll, John Walsh, Ralph Nagle, Alex Hennessy, Colm Murphy, Adam Kirwan, Alex McGukin, Aaron Power, Bobby Fitzgerald, Bosco Grau, Joe O’Sullivan, Matthew Madden

Referee: Michael Corrigan.