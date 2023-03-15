Wilton United's Dee Callanan steps away after 28 seasons with her beloved club

AFTER 28 seasons playing with her beloved Wilton United, Dee Callanan made the decision to hang up her boots but is now enjoying staying involved with the team as a coach.

The defender who has enjoyed a lot of success with the talented club decided her injuries were taking a toll. While it wasn’t an easy decision to quit playing, the 41-year-old from Carrigaline believes it was the correct one.

“It wasn't a decision that was taken lightly, I thought about it for a long time over the winter,” said Callanan. "My Achilles injury still wasn't right even after months of slow rehab and I'm getting older as well, so working shift work, matches, training was taking a toll on my body.

"So I decided it was best for me and the team that I retire. It was a very hard decision but think I've made the right decision. It feels a bit strange going out to training not taking part in the sessions or standing on the sidelines match day, but my body is definitely thankful the day after not being stiff and sore.”

Deirdre Callanan of Wilton gets to the ball ahead of Elaine Feen of College Corinthians in the Munster final. Picture: Don Moloney/Press 22

While refereeing was something Callanan thought would be her next move, when asked to get involved in coaching she couldn’t refuse and is enjoying her new role.

“I really am enjoying the new experience of helping out the new management team and learning a lot as well. Coaching isn't something I thought I'd get into, I always thought when I finished I'd go into refereeing but I was asked to help out this year and I said yes and I'm delighted I did say, as I'm enjoying it.

The transition would be easier with me knowing the players but it’s still a long way to go before I can call myself a coach.

"In saying that I'm hoping that I can be a help to the girls on the team passing on the small bit of knowledge and experience that I learned when playing with the club.

“The new management team of Louie and Dave have settled in really well with the girls and the girls seem to be enjoying training and working hard in the sessions which hopefully will reflect on the pitch. I didn't know the lads before they started but they are both very good coaches and also genuine and nice people as well.”

Deirdre Callanan in action for Wilton United.

Starting out with Wilton back in 1995, when Noelle Feeney introduced her to the legend Pat Bowdren, Callanan soon was part of a hugely successful Wilton side that went on to dominate soccer in the country for over a decade. While success was a huge part of Callanan's career, she is currently not missing playing but looks back on with great memories.

“It’s a totally different experience as a coach, bit more nerves on the sideline rather than when you’re playing you are just focused on the game and your job making sure you're doing your bit for the team. However, I did love watching the girls play in our last two games, with two wins over Douglas Hall and Killmallock in the Intermediate and Munster cup respectively. We played some really good football, so the upcoming season will be exciting to watch.

RIGHT TIME

“I have to say I don't miss playing yet, but I’m sure that will come as the weeks go on, but I do think it was the right time for me to stop playing. I’ve played all age levels with Wilton winning league and cup titles at all age levels. I've played 28 seasons with the club and I loved everyone one of them.

"It was hard when I drove up and down from Wexford where I worked for 11 years but I would have never signed for another team. Wilton has so many special memories, we have won a lot of medals but my favourite memories are winning FAI Cups.

FAI Cup joy for Wilton in 2018. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

"The club have such a strong heritage when it comes to the FAI Cup, it's a special cup to win and I'm lucky enough to have been involved in a few FAI Cup-winning sides.

My favourite thing about Wilton are the people, the people involved in the club are special.

"Pat Bowdren has to be one of the best people ever involved in women's soccer and what he has done for the game in Cork no one will ever come close. It’s exciting to be still part of this great club.”