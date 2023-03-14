Cork hurlers have to keep taking small steps before they can even think of the big prize

IN a way the Cork hurlers have something in common with the Irish rugby team, as both teams have their eye on the big prize.

That's an All-Ireland for Cork and a World Cup for Ireland, but both groups will be fully aware they cannot even begin to focus on these prizes until they have jumped a number of tricky, early hurdles in their path.

Ireland will believe they can lift the William Webb Ellis Cup come October, but getting through the minefield that is their route beyond the quarter-final stage will ensure they just cannot afford to look that far ahead. Ultimately, either France or New Zealand will have to be defeated (assuming the pool stage is negotiated) to get to a semi-final.

You could argue that achieving semi-final qualification is actually a tougher task than going on and winning the semi and final afterwards — they are like two separate tournaments — and Cork must treat the Munster and All-Ireland championships similarly.

Dreams of All-Ireland semi-finals and finals are great this time of year, but all five counties in Munster will be having these thoughts. Ultimately, two of them will not even get out of the province.

A quick look at the Division 1 hurling league tables show how strong the Munster giants are.

That would suggest that the Munster Championship is going to be red-hot and that the games in Munster are going to be tougher ties than what the teams may face in the All-Ireland series.

Leinster fans will not be impressed by this statement, but apart from Kilkenny and Galway, Leinster does not have any other realistic All-Ireland contender at present, whereas you can make a case for all five Munster teams.

First up for Ryan’s side will be the visit of Waterford to Leeside on April 30.

Cork manager Pat Ryan. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

In the aftermath of the Déise’s 4-23 to 0-25 defeat to Tipperary last Saturday night Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald revealed Austin Gleeson and Conor Prunty had suffered hamstring injuries, and they would now be touch and go to be available for that championship opener at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Fitzgibbon Cup goal-scoring hero Michael Kiely is another in the ‘touch and go’ bracket, while Darragh Lyons is not expected to make it. Waterford will struggle to replace such important players as that lot.

Tipperary have taken the league extremely seriously this year, in an attempt to dust off the residue from what was a terrible 2022 for them.

New manager Liam Cahill was always going to want to set down a marker from the get-go and Tipp have done that, winning all four of their league games to date, with a points difference tally of +41 telling the story of how easy they have been having it.

It is a far cry from last year’s effort in Munster where they lost all four games, with a points difference of -31. Seamus Callanan picked up a knee injury against Waterford last weekend in Thurles, so Cahill is likely to be doing a few novenas in Holycross Abbey on that score.

Tipp have already lost Cathal Barrett and Paddy Caddell to serious injuries, so they could do with some good news stories on the injury front.

The likes of Gearóid O’Connor and Jake Morris look to be stepping up in the Premier attack, while Seamus Kennedy and Alan Tynan are there to add steel and work-rate in the middle eight. Early league encounters can be untrustworthy, but the indication is Tipp will not be the soft touches they were last year.

TOUGH TRIP

Clare were tipping away in the early rounds, but the 6-25 they registered in Wexford Park in Round 3 was certainly a statement. Cork should get a decent barometer of how they are shaping up when they face Brian Lohan’s charges up in Cusack Park this weekend, in what has been an unhappy hunting ground for Cork teams in recent memory.

Last, but not least, Limerick are moving in second or third gear. Everyone expects they will take one of the qualification spots in Munster, meaning the other four are fighting it out for two berths.

A lot of hurling has to be played between now and the final round of the Munster round-robin series, but it might transpire that playing an already-qualified Limerick in the last game might end up being a positive for Cork.