David Corkery on rugby: Ireland coped with every setback, bring on England...

ONE step closer to rugby immortality...

It may have taken longer than normal for this Irish side to hammer home their overall superiority but they've ticked yet another box and proved that they can still perform at the highest of levels, even when everything is unravelling.

Their ability to deal with the unexpected means the Grand Slam is within reach.

When you lose three of your starting pack to injury in the first 25 minutes, your second hooker just after half time, have your substitute prop come on as hooker and have to rely on your open side to throw the ball in the lineout for 30 minutes, you could be excused from losing. Yet how they performed in adversity speaks volumes for the level of maturity, trust and belief this group of players have in each other.

As expected Scotland started with nothing but a win on their minds and for the entire first half and right up until Jack Conan’s try in the 61st minute the game was very much in the balance. It almost seemed at times that both sides were trying too hard given the inaccuracies you wouldn’t normally see at this level.

In terms of razzle-dazzle, this game probably lacked the kind of sparkle that Ireland's three previous victories offered but we saw effort, resilience and commitment.

Andrew Porter of Ireland is tackled by Jonny Gray and Scott Cummings of Scotland. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

In the lead up, there was talk about Scotland’s Finn Russell's ability to single handily make a mockery of any side but his time and space with the ball was completely eradicated by Ireland's rush defence. In days gone by teams would normally assign one or two players to corral a player with Russell’s box of tricks. However, on Sunday the task of nullifying this maverick of the game was left to whomever he ran at and everyone played their part.

Trying to single out one or two players who stood out in this game is very difficult because of how the game panned out, but if I did have to cherry-pick two, they would have to be World Player of the Year Josh van der Flier and Mack Hansen.

With the entire team having to work that little bit harder and more clever because of all the enforced changes, it is understandable that Ireland had to adopt a lesser structured game plan resulting is some players making more mistakes than normal. However, on the flip side of that, it was the likes of van der Flier and Hansen who shone through the brightest and adapted to what unfolded around them.

Ireland’s Conor Murray takes on his man. Picture: PA

Connacht’s Hansen, who arrived on these shores by mistake rather than design was just immense in everything he did and for me it was his ability to constantly make positive ground every time he got his hands on the ball that impressed me the most. As a forward when you know that when a fellow player like Hansen has possession, the only decision you have to make is move forward, it makes playing the game so much more enjoyable and easier to read.

Van der Flier on the other hand impressed simply because of his incredible appetite for work.

At one point in the second half, he threw the ball in the lineout, hit the first breakdown and I have no idea how he did it, but somehow became the first receiver for the next passage of play. Not since Brian O’Driscoll have I seen such an immeasurable ravenousness for work.

LEGEND

I think it is also imperative to mention Johnny Sexton at this point.

Sexton who registered seven of Ireland's points with his boot drew level with compatriot Ronan O’Gara as the leading points-scorers in Six Nations history on 557. And with England looking like a side who have no idea of what it takes to win, it just seems inevitable that the Leinster icon will be crowned king of the Six Nations after next week's final chapter.

The best thing about sport is by far its willingness to feed us with unpredictability, but if England can find a way to recover from their humiliating and disgraceful 10-53 defeat to France in Twickenham on Saturday last, they should all be knighted by their new king.

I would even go as far as to suggest that the super Irish U21s would probably be good enough to challenge this current English crop, who really should be ashamed to show their faces in public.

So, unless something catastrophic unfolds between now and the final whistle of next week’s game, Ireland will be crowned Grand slam recipients for the fourth time.