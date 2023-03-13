Cork v Wexford: Strong finish and extra game the positives for Pat Ryan

Similar to the victory over Westmeath at Páirc Uí Chaoimh a fortnight previously, Cork manager Pat Ryan was happier with the result than the performance against Wexford.

However, that they managed to graft out the victory despite being second-best for much of the game was pleasing for the manager.

“Obviously, we didn’t play well in the first half,” he said, “especially the first 20 minutes.

“We struggled with the way Wexford were playing the game. We had a couple of chances to take points and we went for goals to just build a score as such.

“But we’re delighted with the way our fellas battled it out and got a win again.”

The main upshot of the win, Cork’s fourth in a row, is the fact that it sends them through to the league semi-finals at the end of the month. With the Rebels not involved on the first weekend of Munster championship action – they begin their campaign at home to Waterford on April 30 – ensuring at least one more competitive run-out is very welcome, especially as it gives injured players a chance to prove themselves.

“It’s excellent for us,” Ryan said, “because we have a bye in the first round of the Munster championship.

“It’s well-documented that we’ve a couple of guys out with injuries that are coming back. There was 12 of them trained this morning above in Pairc Ui Rinn, full out. A lot of them will be available to be on the bench against Clare especially and would be in line to start in a semi-final.

“They just need game time to get back so another competitive game would be fantastic for those fellas.”

Charlie McGuckin of Wexford is tackled by Brian Roche of Cork. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cork’s bench had a big impact in terms of the late fightback, which was another positive for Ryan.

“That’s what you’re trying to do in the league is build a squad,” he said.

“We’ve given a lot of game-time to a lot of fellas. We had ten fellas playing today that were playing in the U20 All-Irelands that we won. That’s a lot of fellas that have limited experience at this level.

Building a panel is what we’re looking for because, obviously, we’ve four games in five weeks in the Munster championship. We’ll need to be able to use plenty of players in that.

“As regards the win in the end, I’d say many people would probably say Wexford were the better team over the 70 minutes.”

INJURY UPDATE

However, it should be borne in mind the calibre of player that Cork were missing. Ryan is hopeful that he will soon have a full squad to choose from.

“I’m not too sure who’ll be back for the Clare game,” he said, “but, as regards the league semi-final, you’d be talking Damien Cahalane, Conor Lehane, Darragh Fitzgibbon – they should all be back at that stage.

“Tim O’Mahony is making good progress, Robbie O’Flynn and Hoggie [Patrick Horgan] are making good progress. Whether or not they’ll be starting is another question, but I would expect them all to be eligible to be on the bench for that game.

Conor O’Callaghan has a bit of a hamstring injury, it’s one from last year that kept him out for a few months and has reoccurred.

"It’s only a two- or three-week one.

“Seán O’Donoghue, he got a nasty dead leg at the time, it’s kind of amazing that he’s still not back on the field and Robbie O’Flynn is back training with a week!”

Having shipped six goals against Clare in their previous outing, Wexford manager Darragh Egan was pleased with his team’s response, even though they ended up on the wrong side of the result.

“Look, we pride ourselves on our performances, particularly at home,” he said.

“We were absolutely so far off the mark against Clare. We had new bodies on the pitch – some performed, some didn’t, not too many performed, to be honest, and it hurt us. We know that we needed to be better so the last two weeks have been excellent.

“We’ve a really, really tight group, lads went after certain things today, we owned that game for long periods, we absolutely owned the game, we played really well but we didn’t hurt Cork enough on the scoreboard at different times throughout the game and that’s ultimately what cost us towards the end."