Cork v Wexford: Talking points after the hurlers battled back at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

DEFENSIVE SOLIDITY

For the third time in four games, Cork kept a clean sheet, with the three goals conceded against Galway the only green flags raised by the opposition.

While that owed something to good fortune – Jack O’Connor’s late chance for Wexford was a let-off in that Patrick Collins probably shouldn’t have been given an opportunity to make a save – the fact that no goals were allowed meant that Cork always had a chance and were able to turn the game with goals of their own.

Given that the full-back has featured a rotating cast of the likes of captain Seán O’Donoghue, Niall O’Leary, Eoin Downey, Eoin Roche and Conor O’Callaghan, the management

will be heartened to know that whichever trio is there will be tough to break down.

BENCH PRESS

Séamus Harnedy came on as a sub, his first involvement with Cork for the year, and set up a point for Shane Barrett; Jack O’Connor got the late equalising point, though he did receive a red card at the death; and Cormac Beausang marked his brief appearance with what proved to be the winning goal.

Given that Cork were without a raft of players who would be considered to be in contention to start, such as Seán O’Donoghue, Tim O’Mahony, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Damien Cahalane, Conor Lehane, Robbie O’Flynn and Patrick Horgan to name but a few, having the depth to be able to pull out a win like that is to be welcome.

SLOW STARTS

However, come-from-behind victories are only possible if you fell behind and it’s unlikely that anyone in the Cork camp wants that to become a habit.

Pat Ryan referenced it in his post-match quotes, saying; “Teams are setting the tempo for us at the moment and then we sort of come back at them.

“You won’t get away with that in championship. Teams will build up too much of a lead.

They’ll get stronger as we get into championship so, look we need to look at why we’re not starting as well as we’d like.”

It was also interesting to note Wexford manager Darragh Egan talk about the number of points his team had that came from turnovers in the Cork defence, as they were looking to match the Rebels in that area.

“We really focused on Cork,” he said.

“We educated ourselves very well over the last two weeks. They are pressing very high up. When you are coming out with the ball, they are pressing.

“We wanted to do the very same, to mirror what they were doing up top. We had good tough bodies on the pitch. Lee Chin turned over a few lads, got a few scores. They are big scores for a team because they are momentum-breakers.”