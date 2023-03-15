Andy Sull’s Hair forced to work hard for win over Council in Business League first division

Andy Sull’s Hair 2

Cork county Council 1

Andy Sull’s Hair regained pole position over Arc Rovers following a hard earned 2-1 win over Cork County Council in the Sports Gear Direct First Division league at Mayfield Park in the Saturday afternoon kick-off.

ASH’s man of the match was none other the former Doolan’s Cow decorated utility player Liam Horgan.

Horgan deputized for the club’s two unavailable keepers and made a number of outstanding saves which on another day would have resulted in a win for Council.

A Dave O’Neill header opened the scoring for ASH only for Yousuf al Maawali to leave the teams level at half-time.

Horgan denied al Maawali and Jordan Hughes early in the second-half but a Scott McCarthy corner on the hour went straight in to restore the host’s lead.

Council continued to press and manufactured a great chance near the finish but couldn’t find an equalizer.

Eric O’Halloran, Sean Teegan and Josh McAuliffe played well for the league leaders with al Maawali and Ian Scott outstanding for Council.

Arc Rovers 5

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 1

Arc Rovers claimed top spot temporarily once again after accounting for The Weigh Inn at The Regional Park.

Gavin McCarthy fired in a ninety second opener and followed up with a second seven minutes later.

Dean Cummins added a third in the 20th minute and McCarthy completed his hat-trick on the half hour.

After a Kevin Rock penalty reduced the deficit with ten minutes remaining, Jack Sheehan completed the scoring.

Jason O’Neill Electrical 4

SCS Crookstown United 2

Two teams hanging on the coat tails of the top three met for the second time at Mayfield Park.

While the visitors were guilty of sloppy defending in the concession of the first three goals, the hosts capitalized to the full, opening the scoring as early as the second minute through Kieran Barry.

After Tomás Collins got United back on level terms, Barry restored JONE’s lead only for James Kelleher to equalize once again.

Second-half goals from Kyle McNamara and Jamie Kenny sealed the points for the home team.

Suro Cars 1

Telus International 3

Telus bounced back from the recent defeat to bottom of the table Weigh Inn by putting a stop to Suro’s two match unbeaten run at Mayfield Community School.

The hosts were on top in the opening 45 and should have gone in at half-time in front but for the excellent defending of Conor Philpott, Mike Matson, Cian O’Donoghue, Denis Desmond and goalkeeper Jack Milne.

A freak own goal early in the second-half looked to have given Suro the initiative to drive on but a mix up at the back led to Jack Murphy equalizing on the hour mark.

Callan Dempsey, with his 13th assist of the season, set up Paul Collins for the lead and Mick Bogan curled in a third from twenty-five yards.

Colm Daly, Aaron O’Connor and Dylan O’Sullivan impressed for Suro.

The Glue Pot Passage 0

Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 1

A Jack O’Connell strike for Carrigaline Town separated the teams at the end of the ninety.

O’Connell along with Sean Murphy and Nikita Zigunovs were the stand out players for the winners.

HBC Redemption Rovers 2

Longboats 2

Longboats missed an opportunity to close the gap on leaders Andy Sull’s Hair to a single point by being held to a draw by HBC at Mayfield Community School last Sunday morning.

The visitors raced into a two-nil lead courtesy of Sean Nagle and Liam Cashman but were pegged back by goals from a Jamie Morrissey set piece and a Stuart McSweeney equalizer.

Cork Hospitals 7

Curry House Hungry Tigers 1

Cork Hospitals moved up to fourth for the first time following a comfortable over Curry House.

Jamie O’Neill and Conor O’Halloran both scored twice along with Dave Mullins, Red Geaney and Ayfanye Obilana.

Howard Murphy netted a consolation for the Tigers.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division

OBS 2

Marlboro Trust 4

Four-time winners Marlboro Trust put the brakes on four straight league and cup defeats by winning at Crosshaven.

After Sahouadj Abdenacer put Trust ahead, Dave Hennessy equalized before OBS keeper Pat Keohane saved a penalty on the half hour.

In the run up to half-time Nyall O’Brien edged the hosts in front only for a tiring home defence to concede late goals to Daniel del Blanco, Kevin O’Sullivan and Alex Campos.

In a much improved performance, Hennessy, O’Brien, Tadhg Shanahan and Ross Drummond shone for the hosts.

UCC United 2

Martin Harvey Solicitors 3

Two teams still in the title race met for the first time this season in the league at the Farm.

With the side’s deadlocked at two apiece going into the final minute, top scorer Dave O’Leary popped up with the winners for Harvey’s.

Earlier, Joe Normoyle and Andrew Harrington O’Brien for UCC and O’Leary and Ricky Fraher for Harvey’s had exchanged goals to leave the contest on a knife edge going into the final five minutes.