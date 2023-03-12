The Address UCC Glanmire lose to Wildcats but it matters little as they end the season as champions

The Address UCC Glanmire 81

Waterford Wildcats 83

DEFEAT for the champions The Address UCC Glanmire in their final game of the Women’s Super League as they went down to Waterford Wildcats in a thrilling game at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday.

In truth the Waterford side deserved to win as Glanmire failed to defend to the standard they have reached throughout this campaign.

It only took Brittany Byrd eight seconds to nail the opening three for the home side and a minute later a similar shot was executed outside the paint.

Credit to Wildcats they refused to wild and with the Hickey sisters Sarah and Kate posing Glanmire problems they edged ahead in the third minute 11-8.

The Address UCC Glanmire's Brittany Byrd trying to get past Waterford Wildcats' Jasmine Walker. Picture: Denis Minihane.

To be fair both sides were really at it but the Deise outfit were knocking down shots for fun and a superb Jasmine Walker three pointer in the sixth minute gave the visitors a 16-12 lead.

The shooting of Caitlin Gloeckner posed Glanmire all sorts of problems and with Byrd missing a lot of easy tips it was no surprise Wildcats commanded a 23-20 lead with one minute remaining.

Wildcats did add one free throw but it was clear the Glanmire coach Mark Scannell wasn’t a happy camper at the end of the quarter as Wildcats added a free throw that gave them a four point lead entering the second period.

On the restart Sarah Hickey extended Wildcats lead but Glanmire looked all at sea as coach Scannell decided he needed a time out in the 14th minute with his side trailing by nine points.

In truth Glanmire were struggling to register baskets although consecutive three pointers from Louise Scannell and Simone O’Shea got them back in the mix.

The sides were level following Amy Dooley’s bank shot with four minutes remaining to the interval as Wildcats coach Tommy O’Mahony called a time out to steady his troops.

It certainly worked the oracle as they shot the next five points as Glanmire continued to struggle big time in defence.

The Glanmire captain Aine McKenna has been a revelation for the club over the last 13 years and she came up with a monstrous three pointer in the last minute that saw her team go in at the interval leading by the minimum 44-43.

Byrd began with deft move to the hoop but Kate Hickey responded with stunning three pointer.

Midway through the quarter the sides were level but following a Byrd basket Glanmire led 62-61 with 1.33 remaining in the quarter.

In the closing minutes Glanmire added a basket and took a four point lead into the final quarter.

The Address UCC Glanmire's Claire O'Sullivan shooting against Waterford Wildcats in the MissQuote.ie Women's Super League at the Mardyke Arena. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Rasheed opened up with a basket for the home side as they extended their lead to six points.

Wildcats showed far more urgency coming down the stretch as their will to win and determination in defence finally saw off the champions.

Scorers for the Address UCC Glanmire: B Byrd 19, K Rasheed 17, A Dooley 12, L Scannell 11, C O’Sullivan 9.

Waterford Wildcats: S Hickey 27, K Seay 22, J Walker 12, C Gloeeckner 10.

The Address UCC Glanmire: A McKenna, B Byrd, C O’Sullivan, A Murphy, M Furlong, A Furlong, L Scannell, S O’Reilly, S O’Shea, K Rasheed, C O’Driscoll, A Dooley.

Waterford Wildcats: C Gloeckner, H Rohan, S Hickey, K Hickey, K Seay, J Walker, L Connolly, S Deegan, I Fitzgerald, M Liston, O Dullaghan, K Kavanagh, S O’Shea.

Referees: L Aherne (Limerick), C O’Mahony (Tralee).