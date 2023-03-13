Paudie Kissane: Éire Óg need to regain momentum this season

TRADITIONALLY, a strong hurling club, Éire Óg’s recent progression in football has been particularly impressive.

From Premier Intermediate in 2019, to the quarterfinals of Premier Senior in 2021, the Ovens club have cemented themselves as one of the top 12 football teams in the county.

Now into their third season at Premier Senior level, newly-appointed manager Paudie Kissane looks back at the success the team had under Harry O’Reilly.

“There was probably a bit of momentum because the 2020 final was played in June 2021,” he begins. “No matter what team it is, if you win a county the previous year, there can be a bounce effect, and because ours were so close together, literally a couple of months apart, naturally there was a bit of momentum.

“Obviously, you can say there were no trophies won in the 2021 season, but we still got out of our group in our first year playing Premier Senior.

Look, we did quite well for a period against the Barrs, but ultimately in the end we weren’t good enough. It was relative progress though.

The 2010 All-Ireland winner also discusses the upcoming championship, the tough competition at Premier Senior level, and what the team will be hoping to achieve.

“No matter who you’re playing in your first game, with the new structure, you’re trying to get a result, and you look to progress from there,” he says.

“But then obviously, if you don’t get a result in the first game, the second is all or nothing. Round 2 will feel like a knockout even though it’s not.

“Carrigaline beat us last year in the group stages, and we all know about Nemo Rangers.

DERBY DAY

“Then we have Ballincollig, which obviously, I’m an outsider of the club, and the rivalry doesn’t affect me per say, but it’s still the local derby, and it’s a big one,” Paudie remarks.

“Derbies can take on a form of their own, anyone can win on any given day, but with that group, you just know that you’re going to have to be prepared if you want a chance at getting a result.

“We’re aiming to try and get out of the group, and time will tell whether we’re good enough.”

Éire Óg legend Daniel Goulding. Picture: Larry Cummins

Kissane also touched on Éire Óg’s league campaign, which began with a 1-8 to 2-5 draw with Cill na Martra.

“With the league this year, we’ve a lot of dual players, so it’s about trying to manage the players appropriately.

“You’ve 18 weeks of league action between hurling and football, and the hurlers are in a very competitive league as well,” says Paudie.

“You’ve got to accept that you can’t pick your strongest team all the time, because you might have guys who are playing every single week, so it’s about trying to use the opportunity to learn and get better.”

Kerry native and All-Ireland winner Mark Griffin transferred to the Ovens club ahead of their 2022 season. Mark discusses how he’s managed the change.

“They’re a good bunch of lads, and were very welcoming,” he begins.

“The training is a very high standard with Paudie Kissane. It’s been pretty easy [adapting], especially since I knew a few of the lads before I transferred, so that made it much easier.

“One thing that was different for me last year is the whole dual player thing, because that’s a situation you wouldn’t really have in Kerry,” says Mark.

“Some lads would be playing 18 games [in the league] back-to-back, which is very difficult.”

GOOD STRUCTURE

The former Kerry senior also touches on last season’s disappointment and highlights what he’s hoping for in 2023.

“Obviously, last year, we didn’t do great in the championship, for a number of reasons. We’ll be looking to carry a bit of momentum into it this year, and hopefully progress through the group stages.

“The structure in Cork is very good, there’s no easy games. Every game is very competitive, we found that out last year in our group games.

There’s not a whole pile between the teams, and on any day if you’re not performing, you’ll get turned over.

“Nemo obviously, and the Barrs who we had in our group last year, are setting the standard in Cork, so it’s up to us to get up to that level and be able to compete with them.

“With the Ballincollig game, it’s a local derby, and obviously I wouldn’t be ingrained in that as much as the rest of Éire Óg.

“It will be a fierce battle when that comes around, so it will be a great challenge.”

Éire Óg will make the short trip to Ballincollig this Sunday, and face their local rivals in the league, a glimpse of the competitiveness we’ll get between the two in Group B of the 2023 Premier Senior Football Championship this summer.