Denise O’Sullivan leads rebuild of former NWSL champions North Carolina Courage

CORK'S own Denise O’Sullivan has been selected to lead a rebuild of a North Carolina Courage team that is looking to start again after missing out on the play-offs for the first time since 2017.

There was some consolation for them last year, as they did win the NWSL Challenge Cup for the first time in their history but that was considered a paltry return given their league title successes in 2018 and 2019.

O’Sullivan, who was made captain of the club in February 2023, will be the leader of a transformed roster that has only brought back half of its players according to The Equaliser.

This is well below the league average, and the figure includes the loss of half of the club’s goal scorers from 2022.

She will be managing a team that contains a number of internationals that have eyes on playing at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

O’Sullivan’s main aim is recapturing the previous glories that the club experienced after they moved to North Carolina from New York in 2017. The team won the NWSL Shield in their first year, and that propelled them on to win back-to-back league titles.

The midfielder was there right through the club’s rise and it all starts again with the opening game of the season against Kansas City Current on March 25.

The team are targeting a play-off spot after Chicago Red Stars pipped them to the postseason by just one point in 2022.

North Carolina warmed up for this by travelling to Mexico to play their first-ever game outside of the United States.

They are set to play Rayadas de Monterrey and the organisers hope this is the start of a long relationship between the two country’s soccer leagues. O’Sullivan has been front and centre in all of the game’s advertisements, and she told local reporters in Mexico that she wants this friendly to bring people together from the two nations.

This is one of many conversations happening around the subject of building closer links between Mexico and the United States soccer leagues, with the idea of joining MLS and Liga MX even getting mentioned in 2020.

HISTORIC

In addition to her new role with North Carolina Courage, O’Sullivan is set to become an Irish centurion when the national team travel to the United States for a series of friendlies next month.

Once O’Sullivan earns her 100th cap she will join an exclusive list that includes the likes of Robbie Keane, John O’Shea, Aine O’Gorman, and Emma Byrne.

She is set to become a centurion on April 8 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas and that will kick off at 12.30pm Irish time.