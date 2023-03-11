Cork City’s first home game ends in defeat to Galway United

Cork City 0 Galway United 1

A free-kick from Jeanna Slattery in the final minute of normal time at Turner’s Cross gave Galway United a 1-0 win over Cork City on Saturday evening.

This settled a close encounter between the two teams, a game that was almost entirely dictated by the conditions.

At the start, neither team was able to assert themselves through the pouring rain. Galway were the first to attempt something and Kate Thompson’s ball was easily picked up by Abby McCarthy. Gemma McGuinness tried to score from the opposite side in a similar position after this, and her shot rolled out of play.

City’s pace was their biggest asset as they used this to counter against the Galway high press. Alix Mendez was electric on the right wing and she managed to set up Erika Manfree with a cross-field pass but her shot went high and into the St Anne’s End.

Aoibhin Donnelly followed the same path on the right with just over half an hour played, and another attempt by City went just over the intended target.

Cork City's Eva Mangan loses sight of the ball with Galway United's Isabella Beletic nearby. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Just as the rush ended, and the conditions worsened, a long ball over the top found Galway’s McGuiness and she was dispossessed by Lauren Walsh inside the area.

The flow of the game slowed down in the second half as the two teams tried to get to grips with the pouring rain and howling wind. Galway were the first to find some sense of cohesion in attack, and this was when McCarthy produced another stellar run in between the posts for City.

Her best save came in the 70th minute when substitute Anna Fahey aimed for the bottom left corner and the goalkeeper dived low to stop the ball from rolling in.

City’s best attacking spell came in the final ten minutes and this started with substitute Christina Dring heading over a free from Eva Mangan. Fianna Bradley had a lot to do with this drive, she even hit the side netting with her first touch in the box.

Then, with just a minute left in normal time, a free from Slattery sailed in from the halfway line and Galway took the lead.

CITY: Abby McCarthy; Lauren Walsh, Danielle Burke, Kelly Leahy, Erika Manfree, Eva Mangan, Aoibhin Donnelly, Laura Shine, Heidi Mackin, Jesse Mendez, Alix Mendez.

Subs: Shaunagh McCarthy for Erika Manfre (65), Chloe Atkinson for Alix Mendez (68), Fiana Bradley for Lauren Shine (80), Christina Dring for Aoibhin Donnelly.

GALWAY: Abbigayle Ronayne; Aoibheann Costello, Isabella Beletic, Jamie Erickson, Jenna Slattery, Kate Thompson, Lynsey McKey, Gemma McGuinness, Therese Kinnevey, Aoife Thompson, Eve Dossen.

Subs: Anna Fahey for Aoife Thompson (64), Rolake Olusola for Eve Dossen (78), Jodie Griffin for Isabella Beletic (86).

Referee: Ian O’Keeffe