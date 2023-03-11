Cork minor ladies footballers keep winning run going

Cork 3-14

Waterford 1-4

Cork kept their winning run going with another impressive win in the Munster Ladies Minor Football championship at Killeagh.

Having started with a home win over Tipperary they then got the better of Limerick on the road and made it three from three with their victory over the Deise.

From start to finish the Rebels were much the better side, in a potential banana skin encounter.

Waterford were also undefeated coming into this tie so manager Jamie Cronin knew Cork couldn’t afford to take them lightly.

They got off to the perfect start with a goal in the first minute and built on this to lead by 1-6 to 0-2 at half time and from here there was only going to be one winner.

This was another overall team effort with no less than 11 scorers for Cork and it could easily have been more. They are building as a squad and Cronin can be encouraged that the players who came on were every bit as good as those who came off.

They have a strong panel and will be expected to reach the Munster final at this stage, but they still face two tough tests. The first is away to Kerry and then home to Clare, with the former the more difficult of the two.

Cork's Siofra Pattwell shoots from Waterford's Roisin Mackle. Pattwell put Cork on their way to victory with a goal in the first minute. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Captain Millie Condon led by example as always, with Katie O’Donnell also impressing on the other wing, and in between them Kate Williamson was rock solid at centre-back.

Lily Murray was in control at midfield and up front the likes of Siofra Pattwell, Amy Sheppard and Briana Smith were a handful for the Waterford defence.

Add in others like Ciara Morrison and Deirdre Cronin when they came on and Cork have a squad that, on their day, is capable of causing trouble for anyone.

Pattwell got Cork off the mark in the first minute when she raised a green flag, after some good work by Maebh Collins and Niamh O’Sullivan in the build-up.

The Rebels quickly built on this with Sheppard, O’Sullivan and Smith all adding points to increase their lead.

O’Donnell, Murray and Edel Sheehan all added points to put the home side 1-6 to no score up after 24 minutes.

Two late pointed frees from Leah Browne got Waterford off the mark, but the result was beyond doubt even at this stage.

Aine Hallahan and Browne exchanged points on the restart before Cork got their second goal, this time Morrison finding the back of the net.

Collins and Hallahan were among the scorers as Cork led by 2-12 to 0-3 with 50 minutes gone.

Waterford raised a green flag when Ava Connolly pounced on a breaking ball, but Cronin raised Cork’s third green flag to keep them well in control as they ran out deserving winners.

They now face a trip to Kerry in two weeks time, before rounding off the round-robin stage two weeks later at home to Clare.

Scorers for Cork: C Morrison 1-2, D Cronin 1-1 (1f), S Pattwell 1-0, A Hallahan 0-4, N O’Sullivan (1f), A Sheppard, B Smith, K O’Donnell, L Murray, E Sheehan, M Collins 0-1 each.

Waterford: A Connolly 1-0, L Browne 0-4 (4f).

CORK: M Murphy; L Carey, L Heffernan, S Sheehan; M Condon, K Williamson, K O’Donnell; A Fitzgerald, L Murray; B Smith, M Collins, N O’Sullivan; A Sheppard, S Pattwell, E Sheehan.

Subs: A Buckley for A Fitzgerald, A Hallahan for N O’Sullivan, A Barry for E Sheehan (all ht); A O’Riordan for M Condon (35), L O’Sullivan for A Sheppard (40), A McKennedy for S Sheehan (47) L Mahony for K Williamson (47), M Bourke for L Carey, D Cronin for M Collins (both 50), S Sheehan for K O’Donnell (52).

WATERFORD: K Gardner; C Power, R Mackle, N Whelan; O Power, C Whelan Barrett, A Waring; A Shankey, A Ferguson; A O’Brien, L Browne, M Comerford; E Fitzgerald, L Forrest, A Murphy.

Subs: H McGrath for A Ferguson, A Connolly for A O’Brien (both 25), A Walsh for O Power (50), K Brazil for E Fitzgerald (52).

Referee: Eamonn Moran, Kerry.