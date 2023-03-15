St Finbarr's ladies' footballers hold successful victory dinner

THE St Finbarr’s ladies' footballers recently held a victory dinner in recognition of their league and championship success last season.

The clubhouse was looking resplendent as the players, coaches, family members, committee members, and club personnel enjoyed a drinks reception, meal, and music to honour the successful junior footballers.

Keeva McCarthy who captained the junior footballers to league and championship glory last season said the victory dinner was very successful.

“It was a great night. It was nice to celebrate our successful season last year. We were presented with our medals for winning both the league and the championship. Players, coaches, committee members, club personnel, family members, and representatives from the LGFA were all there. The hall was all done up and it looked fabulous,” she said.

All the various teams in each code at both underage and adult level in the St Finbarr’s GAA Club operate under the same umbrella. Keeva said the ladies' footballers have made ‘huge’ strides since they were formed in recent years.

“We have made huge strides and progress considering we are such a new club. It is great to have the ladies' football section beginning to make an impact at adult level and put down a marker. We are the one club and all part of the St Finbarr’s Club. We are so proud to play for the Barrs.

“We have a central committee over everyone. Each section then has its own individual committee which reports back to the central committee. We have great support from everyone in the club."

"It is such a driven and successful club. We have always got the best of everything. We have great facilities and we never want for anything. We couldn’t ask for much more,” she added.

Aisling Shannon and Keeva McCarthy pictured at the recent St Finbarr's victory dinner.

The Barrs junior footballers will now be competing in higher grades this season. Keeva said they are hungry for more success.

“We beat Clann na nGael in the Division 6 league final and we beat Ballinhassig in the junior E county championship final. It was a great achievement to win the double. Every player contributed to our success. We will now be competing in higher grades this year in both the league and the championship which means the club is on the way up. The club is in a good place and we are hungry for more success. There is great positivity in the club.”

“It was a great feeling to lift the two cups last year,” said Keeva.

“I was captain last year and I am captain again this year. It is a huge honour to captain such a committed bunch of players. I am confident we will do well in the higher grades this year. We have some very talented players coming through and we have a very strong squad who are determined to keep progressing.”

Several Barrs players play both camogie and football for their beloved club. Keeva who comes from a very strong camogie background praised the two management teams for facilitating them in playing both codes.

“A number of players balance both senior camogie and football. We have ten players playing both camogie and football.

"Last year there were five players starting in both codes. It was tough at the start as we were coming from senior camogie and playing at a very low grade in football. Both sets of management work very well together."

"They always come up with plans to make sure that we are able to play all the games without breaking down with injuries which is great.”

The St Finbarr's coaches who guided the junior ladies footballers to a double last year. Left to right: Sam Ryan, Jeff Castles, Michael Ryan, Colette McCarthy and Alan Daly.

“We have very strong numbers playing ladies' football in the club,” said the captain.

“The street leagues section is absolutely flying. They have huge numbers which is so positive. We are hoping this will continue and players will continue to progress and advance up to the relevant age grades. We have plenty of coaches helping out. A few of our players help out with the younger age grades. There is a great quality of coaches operating at every age. It is all coming together.

“We have a nice mix of ages in our squad. I am 24 so I probably fall somewhere in the middle."

"There are a lot of talented young players coming through. The club was started with the various underage grades initially and those players are now starting to filter up to the junior team which is great."

"We also have very experienced players so we have the ideal mixture,” she added.

Keeva paid tribute to the coaches who guided them to the double last season. “Michael Ryan the manager, Alan Daly, Jeff Castles, Colette McCarthy and Sam Ryan were so great to work with.

"It is great to have Sam involved. From a defensive perspective, he was teaching us all his tricks. There is a great balance between them all. They all work well together.”

The St Finbarr’s junior footballers resumed training in mid-January. This year represents their third year operating at the adult level. Keeva said their aim is to keep ‘working’ up the grades.

“Our aims are to keep working up the grades. We are such a big club and no one in the club will stop until we are at senior level.

"It would be great to have all the adult teams in the club playing senior football. That is the ultimate aim for us to join our camogie, football, and hurling counterparts. Everything in our club is geared for success.”