Cork v Wexford: Pádraig Power makes first league start with veterans on the bench 

Pádraig Power makes his first Allianz Hurling League start for Cork as one of five changes to the team for Sunday’s clash against Wexford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (3.45pm).

The Blarney man, a two-time All-Ireland U20 winner under the management of Pat Ryan, has featured as a sub against Galway and Westmeath this year and he is chosen alongside Shane Kingston and Brian Hayes in the full-forward line.

In the full-back line, Eoin Downey comes back in for Ger Millerick while Ciarán Joyce returns at centre-back, Brian Roche comes into midfield and Declan Dalton and Power are added to the attack.

There is a reshuffle as Ethan Twomey drops from midfield to number 5 while Roche partners Luke Meade, centre-forward against Westmeath. Cormac O’Brien, Dáire O’Leary, Sam Quirke and Ben Cunningham are the other players to miss out.

Séamus Harnedy of Cork in action against Tipperary in last year's Munster SHC. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Séamus Harnedy is included among the substitutes, his first involvement this year after returning to league action with his club St Ita’s, while Alan Cadogan and Jack O’Connor are also back in the matchday squad after periods out with injury.

Depending on how Clare do against Galway earlier on Sunday, Cork could go into the game knowing that a victory would guarantee a semi-final place.

Shane Kingston feels that the good performances create a strong competition for places and generate strong momentum.

“We were in the same position last year,” he says, “we got a few wins at the start of the league, which is always good.

“It’s just about keeping the momentum going now. It’s obviously great that so many fellas have got a chance – nearly everybody who hadn’t played before has been given an opportunity in the league, so that’s always a positive, when you can bring new blood into it.

“We’ve had a few niggles and injuries but they give other guys a chance, which is always good, too.”

Despite still only being 25, Kingston is the most experienced member of the team, having made his senior debut against Wexford in the 2016 All-Ireland SHC qualifier defeat.

“I don’t feel 25!” he laughs.

As you get older, like anything, you gain that bit of confidence and experience.

“Maybe if that younger fella needs that hand over the shoulder, you go over and chat to him and tell him not to be nervous, stick to his role and so on.

“You get that bit of knowledge, having played for the last couple of years, but at the same time, when you’re in an inter-county environment, you’re not really thinking about age too much – your best friend could be a 35-year-old or a 19-year-old!”

Clare face Galway in Cusack Park at 1.45pm – if the Banner win, then Cork will more than likely need to avoid defeat in Ennis on Sunday week if they are to make the semi-finals. Limerick, also in the running for a knockout spot, travel to Cusack Park in Mullingar for a clash with Westmeath at 2pm.

The two front-runners in Group B, Tipperary and Waterford, clash at FBD Semple Stadium at 7.15pm on Saturday night while Antrim host Laois at 1pm on Sunday and Kilkenny welcome Dublin at 1.45pm.

CORK (Allianz HL v Wexford):

P Collins (Ballinhassig);

N O’Leary (Castlelyons), E Downey (Glen Rovers), E Roche (Bride Rovers);

E Twomey (St Finbarr’s), C Joyce (Castlemartyr), T O’Connell (Midleton);

B Roche (Bride Rovers), L Meade (Newcestown);

D Dalton (Fr O’Neills), C Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), S Barrett (Blarney);

S Kingston (Douglas), P Power (Blarney), B Hayes (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: G Collins (Ballinhassig), R Downey (Glen Rovers), D O’Leary (Watergrasshill), C Cormack (Blackrock), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), S Quirke (Midleton), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), C Beausang (Midleton), S Harnedy (St Ita’s), A Cadogan (Douglas), J O’Connor (Sarsfields).