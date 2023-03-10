Cobh Ramblers must build on unbeaten start to league away to Treaty

COBH RAMBLERS will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the League of Ireland First Division campaign when they travel to face Treaty United tonight at the Markets Field.

Ramblers do so having picked up seven points and are in joint second place in the table alongside Bray Wanderers.

Shane Keegan’s Cobh side came away with a point from their trip to take on Longford Town last time out.

It was another clean sheet for Ramblers, with the defence generally solid throughout during the clash in the Midlands.

With Ramblers already getting two league wins on the board, that is half of the total of four which they managed over the entirety of the 2022 season.

Cobh goalkeeper Lee Steacy is showcasing how much of a proven operator he is at this level.

Albeit only three games played, he is joint top of the clean sheet chart alongside Galway United goalkeeper Brendan Clarke.

All in all, it is still early days in the season, but the initial indications are this is a side that is making progress.

“We are not stupid, we were bottom of the league last year,” said Ramblers boss Keegan, speaking about his aims and targets over the coming months in general terms.

“You don’t just flick a switch and go from bottom of the league to being title challengers or anything. But we do think that we have improved. We think that we have improved personnel.

“I’ve had a full pre-season under me. I’ve got my own staff around me and I’ve made my own signings. I feel very happy about what we have got.

There is a great buzz within our own group, never mind around the town.

“Within our own group, they’ve gelled really well. There is an awful lot of positivity.

“I think we should be a decent enough watch this season. I think we are capable of getting some pretty positive results.

“I would like to think come the second half of the season, and this is really the key, going into the second half of the season, that we are in contention to be involved in promotion picture stuff or something like that.

“I think, unfortunately, maybe too often Cobh as a club, and certainly I didn’t overly improve things last season, the season has been over far too soon.

“The big thing for us is to try and keep the season alive and something to talk about, something to drive the team and drive the supporters for as long as we possibly can this season.

“Hopefully all of the way to the end of the season if we really can.”

Cobh Ramblers’ manager Shane Keegan

Former Cork City midfielder Alec Byrne is among the new names in the Treaty United squad. The Carrigaline native is one of a number of Leeside connections at the Limerick-based side for 2023.

Anto O’Donnell, who has become a popular player among Treaty supporters, and Ben O’Riordan are two familiar faces to Cobh fans and could be key men for Treaty, while Cobh native and goalkeeper Shane Hallahan is playing League of Ireland- level football with the Limerick side also this term.

In what is their third season in the league, overall Treaty United have done incredibly well under Tommy Barrett.

Reaching the promotion playoffs in 2021 and 2022, Barrett also helped to guide Treaty to the FAI Cup semi-final stages last year.

The Limerick club will also harbour similar aspirations of making the playoffs at least in 2023.

BIG GAMES

Over the next couple of weeks, the big games will keep on coming for Cobh Ramblers.

On St Patrick’s Day, they will take on the current early pacesetters at the top of the table, John Caulfield’s Galway United. That takes place at St Colman’s Park.

Cobh will then make the long journey to Donegal to take on Finn Harps on March 24.

That is before they host Bray Wanderers at home to conclude the month of March.

As far as tonight is concerned, the St Colman’s Park club will be looking to add to their early season points tally and keep their overall positive start to the campaign going.