County Leagues: Douglas-St Finbarr's in tasty city derby clash on Saturday

A couple of stand-out championship dress rehearsals dominate the second round of games in the Cork Credit Unions Football Leagues at the weekend.

There’s a city derby between Douglas and St Finbarr’s in Douglas on Saturday at 5.15pm and at lunchtime Sunday neighbours Ballincollig and Eire Og square up for a 1pm throw-in with the Village at home.

Both games are in division 1 which started with home wins for defending champions Nemo Rangers over Ballincollig in another encounter which will have a championship sequel during the summer, Castlehaven over championship opponents Carbery Rangers, Douglas on the road in Kiskeam while the other two finished level. The ‘Barr’s drew at home to Valley Rovers while the Eire Og-Cill na Martra tie also ended all square.

The ’Barr’s will again be understrength because of their dual Cork players, Ian Maguire and Steven Sherlock, who is out injured anyway with an ankle issue, with the footballers and the likes of Brian Hayes and Ethan Twomey with the hurlers, who meet Wexford at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday.

Manager Paul O’Keeffe will still have experienced heads such as keeper John Kerins, Sam Ryan, Jamie Burns, Billy Hennessy, Eoin Comyns, Enda Dennehy and Cillian Myers-Murray to draw on.

Sean Powter, scorer of two goals for Cork against Clare, will be missing for a Douglas side that can call on Brian Hartnett from UCC’s Sigerson Cup winning team along with panellists, brother Niall, Brian Lynch and Alan O’Hare.

It will be interesting if the Cork football management follow the same track as their hurling counterparts in releasing some players for club action this weekend.

And two of those could be in opposite sides if sub keeper Chris Kelly lines out in attack for Eire Og and Cian Kiely rocks up in his customary wing-back role for Ballincollig.

Both were unused substitutes in Ennis and with little game-time between the pair manager John Cleary might see this as an opportunity to play for their clubs.

And it’s the same situation for Nemo Rangers defender Kevin O’Donovan, who started the opening game against Meath but hasn’t played since, losing out to Kanturk’s Tommy Walsh at left corner-back and could well figure against Valley Rovers in Brinny on Sunday morning.

Nemo sounded an ominous warning with their 1-13 to 1-3 victory over Ballincollig in their opening game though Valleys will take a lot of positives from their draw with the ’Barr’s.

The Haven hit the ground running, too, compiling 3-12 against Ross and travel to Cill na Martra brimful of confidence with captain Mark Collins still pulling the strings around the middle.

The Carbery Rangers-Kiskeam tie provides the opportunity to collect a first set of points for the pair in Rosscarbery at lunchtime Sunday.

Other games featuring clubs in the same championship groups are in the PIFC, including the Division 3 tie between Castletownbere and Rockchapel and the Division 4 games between Iveleary and Bantry Blues and Na Piarsaigh and Kilshannig.

In Division 5, the meeting of Boherbue and Ballinora is also a warm-up for their IAFC encounter further down the road.

In Division 2, Ballingeary and Newcestown who both won their opening games, face Aghada away and O’Donovan Ross at home respectively while Kanturk, who also won their first match, are not involved this weekend.

FIXTURES: Cork Credit Unions Leagues: DIVISION 1: SATURDAY: Douglas v St Finbarr’s, Douglas, 5.15.

SUNDAY: Valley Rovers v Nemo Rangers, Brinny, 11am; Cill na Martra v Castlehaven, Cill na Martra, 11.30; Ballincollig v Eire Og, Ballincollig, 1pm; Carbery Rangers v Kiskeam, Rosscarbery, 1pm.

DIVISION 2: SATURDAY: Aghada v Ballingeary, Rostellan, 4.30.

SUNDAY: Clonakilty v St Michael’s, Clonakilty, 11.30; Clyda Rovers v Carrigaline, Mourneabbey, 11.30; Newcestown v O’Donovan Rossa, Newcestown, 11.30.

DIVISION 3: TOMORROW: Mallow v Knocknagree, Mallow, 8pm.

SATURDAY: Dohenys v Nemo Rangers, Dunmanway, 3pm.

SUNDAY: Macroom v Bishopstown, Macroom, 11.30; Castletownbere v Rockchapel, 2pm.

DIVISION 4: SATURDAY: Naomh Aban v Mitchelstown, Ballyvourney, 4.30.

SUNDAY: Bandon v Aghabullogue, Bandon, 11.30; Na Piarsaigh v Kilshannig, Na Piarsaigh, 11.30; Newmarket v St Vincent’s, Newmarket, 11.30; Iveleary v Bantry Blues, Inchigeela, 11.30.

DIVISION 5: SUNDAY: Boherbue v Ballinora, Boherbue, 11.30; Glanmire v Kinsale, Glanmire, 11.30; Glenville v Dromtarriffe, Glenville, 11.30; Millstreet v Adrigole, Millstreet, 11.30; Mayfield v Ballydesmond, Mayfield, 2pm.