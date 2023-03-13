Cheltenham: Cork jockey Michael O'Sullivan on his family's racing tradition

THE Cheltenham Festival will dominate the sporting calendar this week with Cork jockey and rising star Michael O’Sullivan having two massive chances to write his name in the history books.

The Dromahane native has enjoyed an amazing season since turning professional last September and rides Marine Nationale in the opening Supreme Novices Hurdle which gets the Olympics of jump racing underway. He will also ride Good Land who has a massive each-way chance in the Ballymore Novice Hurdle which is the opening race on day two.

Both horses are owned and trained by Barry Connell whose famous yellow colours have been associated with some brilliant horses including the ill-fated Our Conor. They have been the subject of plenty market support and go there with huge reputations.

The O’Sullivan family are stepped in the game with two famous Cheltenham Hunters Chase victories already attached to them. Michael’s father William rode Lovely Citizen to victory in 1991 and his cousin Maxine was aboard It Came To Pass in 2020. The 22-year-old has followed a familiar pathway and is grateful to so many people along the way.

"Lovely Citizen who was owned and bred by my grandfather Owen and trained by my uncle Eugene, who’s just next door to us at home. My grandfather was the one who started breeding a few horses and got the family involved in point-to-pointing and racing. Eugene won the race again two years ago with It Came To Pass who was ridden by my cousin Maxine.

I suppose horses are in the blood down this way and I’ve been riding ponies and horses since I was a child.

"My father brought me all over the country to show jumping, eventing and has been a huge influence on my pathway to this point. Obviously, Eugene has already trained the two Cheltenham winners and Maxine and dad rode winners around there so it would be amazing to join that elite club.

"It was great to learn at home and then spend summers riding out with Enda Bolger, Joseph O’Brien, and Gordon Elliot. My first big breakthrough was riding a treble at Kildorrery P2P and ending that season with 34 winners winning the Champion Novice Rider award. The following season was very frustrating as injuries really interrupted my progress. My collarbone was broken three times which ended up requiring surgery and a lengthy period on the sideline."

Jonathan Sweeney, Ruth Brown, Michael O'Sullivan and John Loughlin after Western Walk won the Racing Next On March 11th Maiden Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing.

Following the completion of an animal science degree at UCD the young jockey dusted himself down after the injury setbacks. Climbing the ladder in Ireland presents plenty of challenges and getting rides for the big yards is tough.

There are normally four racing days every week and most mornings involve riding out somewhere. But crucially O’Sullivan managed to strike up a partnership with Barry O’Connell who famously bought Our Conor for €1 million. O’Connell has been bullish about his two novice hurdlers and is really living the dream.

"Hooking up with Barry has been a huge boost and I have ridden 13 winners already this season. I rode a couple of horses in P2Ps for him so that’s how we met. I go to his yard in Nurney in Kildare three mornings a week. Barry has been very supportive of me and has a lovely bunch of horses. He has the likes of Roger Loughran and Garrett Cotter there who have a wealth of experience. There are several exciting young horses at the yard.

UNBEATEN

"Marine Nationale is unbeaten, and I have ridden him in all his four races including the Royal Bond which was a Grade 1. Without doubt, he is my favourite horse ever. He is a gentleman of a horse, who jumps and travels superbly.

"It looks a very open race, and he has every chance. Good Land is a big imposing horse, who is a chaser in the making. He can be a handful at home but won a bumper at Wexford nicely before winning impressively at the Dublin Racing Festival. I wouldn’t swap either of my horses and expect them to be bang there at the finish.

"There is nervous excitement now and hopefully we all get to the starting tape in one piece. The horses have completed all their final pieces of work so it’s all systems go at this stage. I’ll have a few rides during the week in the handicaps including Magnors Glory for Terrence O’Brien and there is big gang coming over from Cork to cheer him on.

"Hopefully, we’ll give them something to shout about in a competitive race."