John Corcoran’s five-star performance sees Cathedral win big over Rathcoole in AUL League one

Cathedral Celtic 6

Rathcoole Rovers 0

John Corcoran scored five to help his side cruise through their League 1 clash with Rathcoole Rovers 6-0 at the Mayfield Community School.

It was a big title chasing performance from the leaders who are playing with huge confidence levels as well as producing some terrific neat and tidy football to go with it.

And really, Rathcoole Rovers had no answer whatsoever to the movement of this Cathedral side who must be regarded as one of the favourites to take the League 1 title this season.

With two minutes in, Cathedral threatened with John Corcoran heading against the bar from Dale Dalton’s cross and when it fell for Michel Peters, he scooped over from inside the box.

Cathedral found themselves in front after just four minutes when Dalton found John Corcoran who dinked a lovely effort over a helpless Kieran O’Connor.

Rathcoole responded with Dylan Murphy striking off Peters before finding its way into the arms of O’Connor.

A hand ball then inside the Rathcoole box resulted in Cathedral being awarded a penalty and from the spot, Derek Heaphy found the top corner with an unstoppable effort that flashed past O’Connor at speed on 13.

Cathedral were well on top in these opening exchanges and could have nosed further in front when Rathcoole’s defence misjudged a cross which fell for Dale Dalton, but the winger was denied by a solid save from O’Connor.

It was 3-0 on 19 minutes when John Corcoran sees his well-struck free kick smack off the inside of the upright before nestling in the net.

Rathcoole were finding it hard to find a way through Cathedral’s defence, but a chance did fall their way when Evan Murphy played in Jack Murphy, but a sharp intervention from Derek Heaphy aborted the threat in the end.

And after Evan Murphy fired a decent effort over, Michael Peters shook off the challenge of his marker before drilling agonisingly over.

Cathedral continued on the front-foot with Dale Dalton cracking the bar again with a decent effort before John Corcoran drilled straight at O’Connor.

Rathcoole were really made work hard to defend their patch and had to endure another scare when Robbie Cunningham managed to cut inside before rifling against the side-netting.

And when John Corcoran latched on to a ball over the top, his effort on target slammed against the side-netting.

Corcoran threatened once again soon afterwards – this time hooking over the advancing O’Connor – only to see the Rathcoole keeper track back in time to scoop it off the line with his hand.

Then, shortly before the break Kieran O’Connor parried from Cian Madden’s effort and when it came for Corcoran, he headed over.

Cathedral started the second half like they did the first – in total control and after Dale Dalton came so close with a rifling low effort that flew past the far post, it was 4-0 to the hosts when John Corcoran completed his hat-trick with an unstoppable thunderbolt into the top corner after just four minutes in.

Cathedral continued to be relentless with Dale Dalton just missing the target by inches from Corcoran’s assist.

A mazy run from Rathcoole’s Evan Murphy saw him skip past two opponents before forcing Joyce to a low save.

Rathcoole Rovers' Anthony Dennehy comes away with possession with Cathedral's Darren Horgan in hot pursuit.

But, the inevitable happened again when Cathedral extended their lead to five after John Corcoran found the far corner with an accurate finish on the hour.

This was followed by Dylan Murphy firing a low effort narrowly wide from Jack Hanover’s short pass.

But, Dalton threatened again when he got the better of Declan Murray before skimming the post with a forceful low effort.

Cathedral continued to be rampant and it took a decent save from O’Connor to deny Dale Dalton getting his name on the score-sheet.

With just minutes left, Dale Dalton swung a corner in from the right which fell for John Corcoran who picked his spot for the fifth time to make it 6-0 in the end.

Cathedral Celtic: Daniel Joyce, Darren Horgan, Robbie Cunningham, Johnny O’Sullivan, Colin Farmer, Robbie Rourke, Cian Madden, Derek Heaphy, Michael Peters, John Corcoran and Dale Dalton.

Subs: Amidu Garuba and Antonio Ntiu for Derek Heaphy and Johnny O’Sullivan (63), Evan Leah and Wadi Dridi for Robbie Cunningham and Michael Peters (68).

Rathcoole Rovers: Kieran O’Connor, Declan Murray, Brandon Murphy, Jamie Carroll, Aidan Downey, Simon Murphy, Anthony Dennehy, Evan Murphy, Jack Hanover, Jack Murphy and Dylan Murphy.

Subs: Dylan Fleming for Evan Murphy (60).

Referee: Ken O’Driscoll.