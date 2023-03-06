Gala night of remembrance in honour of Tomas Mac Curtain to take place in City Hall in late March

A magnificent concert to commemorate the life of Tomas Mac Curtain will take place at Cork City Hall on Thursday 23th March next.

This event is organized by the Glen Boxing Club in association with Cork City Council.

Tomas Mac Curtain was Lord Mayor of Cork, and President of the Glen Boxing Club, when he was brutally murdered by Crown forces on March 20th 1920, it was his 36th birthday.

As he lay dying cradled by his wife Elizabeth who was pregnant and surrounded by her children she gently whispered into his ear “Remember….it’s for Ireland ,darling.”

News of his death made international headlines and his funeral was amongst the biggest Leeside ever witnessed.

For over one hundred years his name has been revered in the Southern Capital, and those who followed in his footsteps wearing the Lord Mayors Chain of Office, worn so splendidly by Mac Curtain, have all been touched by the honour bestowed upon them.

Many of the official commemorations planned for 2020, to mark the centenary of Mac Curtain death were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic. Now the Glen Boxing Club, proud of their first President have organized a unique event to perpetuate his memory.

The program will commence at 7 pm sharp.

It will be an evening of music, songs and folklore, with performances from all local entertainers with a duration of two hours.

The Glen BC Committee pictured at the award ceremony in their clubhouse in Blackpool with President of the County Board Mr Michael O'Brien. Front: (L-R) Elaine Akinkuolie, Nicola O'Brien, Clodagh Mackey Pelan, Back Row (L-R) Anthony Connolly, Tom Kelleher, Anthony Roan, Michael O'Sullivan, Jim Keane and Michael O'Brien. Picture: Doug MInihane

The cultural side of the evening will then be followed by a prestigious Boxing Tournament, with details of this sporting bill published in next Thursday’s Echo.

The President of Ireland Michael D.Higgins is expected to attend, The Tánaiste and former Taoiseach Michael Martin has confirmed his attendance. The Patron is the Lord Mayor Cllr. Deidre Forde, and the majority of Cork’s surviving former Lords Mayor have expressed a great interest in being present, as special guests on the night.

In 1936 the City Hall was officially opened. This followed the burning of the original City Hall by the Black and Tans in 1920.

From the year this magnificent building opened its doors, the Glen Boxing Club, Irelands oldest and most famous, have organized tournaments at this iconic venue.

Therefore, it is both appropriate and fitting that such an illustrious Club, should promote such an event.

It has been the expressed wish of the Club that all sections of society will be represented on the night, many community groups and senior’s citizens will be invited.

In addition, a delegation from the Cope Foundation will be welcomed. The Cope Foundation was the brain child of a former Lord Mayor of Cork John Birmingham who for many years was the Secretary of the Glen Boxing Club and President of the Cork County Boxing Board.

The Gardaí, Army and Navy are all expected to be represented as well as members of the Cork historical, and Blackpool historical society’s.

The North Mon National and Secondary schools will be represented by a number of senior classes.

It was here taught by the Christian Brother, that Tomas Mac Curtain was formally educated, and the school played an integral part in formatting his core values and nourishing his love for the Irish language, songs and dance.

Cork City Council have fully endorsed this occasion and have worked closely with members of the Glen Committee.

This event is being streamed live across the World, to facilitate Corkonians abroad.

Lord Mayor Cllr Chris O'Leary planting the tree to commemorate 100 years of both Glen Hurling Club and Glen Boxing Club at the playground in Spring Lane, Blackpool, Cork.

Director of Corporate and International Affairs at City Council Paul Moynihan said “This is a great opportunity for the Council to link up with Ireland’s oldest Boxing Club, and pay tribute to a Lord Mayor who will always be associated with Cork and its people”.

Administrator Karen Fitzgerald and Nicola O’Sullivan in the Lord Mayors office have been praised by the Glen Boxing Club for the work they have put in, to make this a night to remember.

The MC, for the evening will be the well knew Sport editor at the Echo John Mc Hale.

The event coordinator is |Michael O’Brien. In a recent press statement O’Brien reminded all guests of the early start of 7 p.m. sharp.

He urged all patrons and guests to be conscious of this, and to be seated in good time.

The entertainment line up on the night will feature, the famed Butter Exchange Band who were part of the of the cortege at Mac Curtain’s funeral in 1920, soloist Michelle Fitzgerald, U.C.C. historian Gabriel Doherty.

The Glen Rover’s male voice Choir, a special celebrity guest baritone Denis Lane and Leeside voice’s Noel Summers and Anne Birmingham.

On this very special night, Pride of Place will go to members of the Mac Curtain Family.

The Granddaughter of Tomas Mac Curtain Fionnuala Mac Curtain who wrote the book ‘Remember…its for Ireland’, will address the attendance.

She will also be accompanied by members or the Mercier Press including Mary Feehan who were the publishers of the beautiful sad, and very detailed chronology of the life and times of one of Cork Greatest Patriots.

The Glen Boxing Club are very proud of their first President who was also one of the founder’s members of the Club.

To respectfully remember and cherish the great sacrifice made by Tomas Mac Curtain, a candle will be lit and remain at the side of the stage for the duration of the show while the Tricolor will be flown outside the Glen Boxing from the morning of Thursday 23th March.