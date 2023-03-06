RedFM Hurling League: Champions Blackrock off to winning start

Reigning champions Blackrock got their defence of the RedFM Hurling League off to a winning start on Sunday as they enjoyed an opening round Division 1 victory away to Carrigtwohill.

At the same venue where they beat city rivals Douglas in last November’s final, the Rockies – now under the management of Jamie Harrington, who has succeeded Louis Mulqueen – trailed early on before moving into a 0-7 to 0-5 lead by half-time.

While Carrigtwohill stayed with them for much of the second half, the Rockies were able to build on their lead and ran out winners by 0-23 to 0-18. Robbie Cotter finished with five points while Cathal Cormack had four and goalkeeper Gavin Connolly had two.

Sarsfields, beaten by the Rockies in last year’s semi-final (which doubled up with the championship game between the clubs), are the early leaders after Saturday’s 6-25 to 0-5 win at home to an under-strength Kanturk, who also made the semis last year.

Shane O’Regan and Cian Darcy each scored two goals for the Riverstown side, who are once again under the management of John Crowley, while Jack O’Connor and Daniel Hogan also found the net. Aaron Myers contributed ten points.

Also on Saturday, Douglas were 3-20 to 0-12 winners over a youthful Erin’s Own. With Cork players encouraged to line out for their clubs, last year’s beaten finalists benefited as Shane Kingston contributed ten points and Alan Cadogan landed three. The goals were scored by Cillian O’Donovan, Diarmuid O’Mahony and Andy O’Connell.

Shane Forde scored 2-5 for Na Piarsaigh as they beat Killeagh. Picture: Andy Jay

In Saturday’s other game, Na Piarsaigh opened with a win as they overcame Killeagh by 3-14 to 1-13. Shane Forde scored 2-5 for the winners while Ryan McCarthy accounted for 1-6 of Killeagh’s total.

The other top-flight game finished in a draw, Fr O’Neills’ 1-16 equal to the 0-19 of Charleville. Declan Dalton scored the O’Neills goal from a penalty and contributed points from frees and play as usual while Joe Millerick also impressed in the half-forward line. Jack Doyle scored 13 of Charleville’s 19 points.

Courcey Rovers, who lost to Fr O’Neills in last year’s Co-op SuperStores SAHC final, began their Division 2 campaign with a 0-17 to 1-11 win away to Mallow. While Courceys trailed by 1-8 to 0-5 at half-time – Aaron Sheehan with the Mallow goal – they were much improved in the second half and points from Simon O’Neill, Conor Desmond, Evan Cullinane and Ger Collins saw them to victory.

The Roche twins, Brian and Eoin, and Adam Walsh were all instrumental as Bride Rovers were 0-16 to 0-14 winners against neighbours Fermoy while reigning county premier SHC winners St Finbarr’s drew with Newtownshandrum, 1-14 apiece. Conor Griffin’s goal was the difference at half-time for Newtown, who led by 1-7 to 0-7, but Pádraig Buggy raised a second-half green flag for the Barrs, for whom Jack Cahalane scored eight points.

Blackrock’s second team are top of Division 3. Having begun before the majority of teams with a victory over Castlelyons on February 25, the Rockies made it two from two with a 4-22 to 0-17 triumph at home to current premier intermediate champions Inniscarra.

Kevin O’Keeffe had 1-14 of the winners’ tally and Fionn Coleman scored two goals while Peter Linehan scored the other.

Elsewhere in Division 3, Éire Óg were 1-25 to 1-15 winners over Kilworth while Newcestown got the better of Blarney on a 1-19 to 0-17 scoreline. Castlelyons beat Bandon by 0-22 to 1-15 and Carrigaline came out on top in their south-east derby against Ballymartle, the final score 2-24 to 2-10. Finn O’Connell and Ronan Kelleher had the Carrigaline goals while Brian Kelleher contributed heavily among the points.

In Division 4, Lisgoold were big winners against fellow Imokilly side Youghal while Carrigdoun pair Valley Rovers and Ballinhassig were in good form with wins against Cloyne and Milford respectively. St Catherine’s got the better of Kildorrery while there was a draw between Aghabullogue and Ballyhea. Ballygiblin, Russell Rovers, Cloughduv and Dungourney got off the mark with wins in Division 5.

Action resumes over St Patrick’s weekend in the top five divisions while Divisions 6 and 7 will get underway.