Roy Keane blasts Man United after shocking defeat at Anfield

ROY Keane would "go into hiding for months" if he experienced a 7-0 defeat like the one suffered by his old club Manchester United at Anfield today.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane described the defeat as a "shocking and embarrassing" day for United.

"A very very bad day. Shocking day really.

"I always imagine if you ever got beaten in a game like this, six or seven nil, you’d go into hiding. You would, you’d go into hiding. Whatever about a few days, I’d go missing for a few months.

"It really is that embarrassing."

Keane was scathing about the effort of United's senior players who allowed a 1-0 half-time deficit to escalate in the second period.

"The senior players were, we can use all the words, embarrassing. They didn’t show any leadership skills, particularly for senior players.

"The goals against were shocking. A tough day for United. Thank God I’ve never been part of a team that’s been beaten by that much playing for Man united. The players no doubt will be embarrassed, they’ll be ashamed of the performance, to give up that many goals.

HARDEST PLACE

"When United come to Anfield, whatever about the form, everything goes out the window. It's the hardest place to go as a United player.

"When you go two goals down, you have to show some kind of fight, pride sprit, They didn’t show any of that.

"Liverpool were back to their very very best, but certainly an embarrasing day for United.

"I’ve never thought United were back to their very very best. Teams have let them off the hook. Today Liverpool didn’t let them off the hook. They punished them.

The senior players are the ones that let the club down.

"What else is there to say? I'm in shock."

Keane's former teammate Gary Neville was also critical of United's senior players, describing the second-half behaviour of captain Bruno Fernandes as "a disgrace".