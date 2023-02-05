The Address UCC Glanmire keep great run going with a big win over DCU Mercy on the road

DCU Mercy 62

The Address UCC Glanmire 66

A tremendous defensive display in the final quarter ensured champions The Address UCC Glanmire defeated arch rivals DCU in a thrilling Women’s Super League clash at Belfield on Sunday.

In a game that was all about defence the Glanmire American pairing Brittany Byrd (19) and Khia Rasheed (18) found the key baskets coming down the stretch when the game hung in the balance.

For coach Mark Scannell this was all about keeping their recent winning momentum on track.

Scannell said: “It was always going to be a tricky fixture but we never lost sight of the winning line and in the end the girls deserved to be rewarded for their efforts.”

The Glanmire chief is now looking forward to Sunday next at the Mardyke Arena when his team host Waterford Wildcats in their final game of the campaign when they will be presented with the Super League trophy.

Scannell added: “It will be a great day for my players and for all our supporters and this was a very special year for us.”

The opening quarter saw both teams battle hard and with Hannah Thornton battling hard at the post DCU Mercy raced into a six point lead.

Glanmire to their credit didn’t panic and a late Claire O’Sullivan basket saw them reduce the deficit to 18-16 entering the second quarter.

On the restart both sides increased the intensity in defence and with the sides sharing 28 points in this quarter it was still all to play with the second half looming and DCU Mercy commanding a two point lead.

To be fair some of the basketball played in this period was right from the top drawer and with both teams playing outstanding defence DCU went into the final quarter with a three point cushion 52-49.

Coming down the stretch both teams went for the jugular but Glanmire battened down the hatches and a beautiful Byrd move to the hoop saw the sides level midway through the final period.

When Glanmire look back on this win they will surely point to the outstanding defence they played when this game threatened to run away from them.

In the closing minutes the class of Byrd and Rasheed plus the power of Claire O’Sullivan got Glanmire out of trouble as they saw off their stubborn opponents in style.

Scorers for DCU Mercy: L Abed 16, H Thornton 16, A Motz 10.

The Address UCC Glanmire: B Byrd 19, K Rasheed 18, C O’Sullivan 14.

DCU Mercy: M Connolly, C Mulligan, C Byrne, R Huijsdens, M Phelan, N Clancy, H Thornton, L Abed, B Roberts.

The Address UCC Glanmire: A McKenna, B Byrd, C O’Sullivan, A Murphy, M Furlong, A Furlong, L Scannell, S O’Reilly, S O’Shea, K Rasheed, C O’Driscoll, A Dooley.