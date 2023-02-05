Declan Queally continues his rich vein of form by sending out two winners at Sunday’s Lismore point-to-point meeting

HANDLER Declan Queally continued his rich vein of form by sending out two winners at Sunday’s well-attended Lismore point-to-point meeting, which was staged under the auspices of the West Waterford Foxhounds at Castlelands.

The Cappaggh-based handler, also on the mark with Doyen To Win at Wexford, initiated his brace by sending out seasonal debutant Majestic Design (5/1) to record a clearcut success in the five-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden.

Majestic Design, owned by her Cappoquin-based joint-breeder Fiona O’Connor, moved through to dispute the running with favourite Rebel Treaty from the sixth last of the 15 obstacles.

There was then very little to separate the pair until the eventual winner threw a fabulous leap at the third-last to edge into a couple of lengths advantage. Majestic Design was always in command thereafter and she powered clear from two out to beat Rebel Treaty by a widening 14 lengths.

“She’s a half-sister to My Design that we won with at Clonmel last Thursday,“ reported handler Queally of Majestic Design.

Outside Adesa ridden by Jamie Lee Scallan was second placed in the second race, The Maiden Race for 5 & 6yo Geldings, sponsored by Pegus Horse Feeds, at Lismore Point-to-Point races on Sunday 5th March 2023. Pic: Larry Cummins

“The Gain Mares’ Final is on at Ballynoe in three weeks time and hopefully she will run there.“

Queally and Majestic Design’s rider Chris O’Donovan later combined to collect the open lightweight with recent Kildorrery runner-up Lord Schnitzel (5/4), much to the dismay of the 13 bookmakers present.

Sporting the silks of German native Klaus Koentopp, Lord Schnitzel was bounced out smartly at the head of affairs and he made all the running. Whilst Dinny Lacey arrived to hold every chance on the run to the final fence, Lord Schnitzel was in no mood to be denied in the closing stages as he dug deep to eclipse James Hannon’s mount by one and a half lengths.

Queally commented: “We will try to pick up another race or two with him and he could now go for a hunters chase at Cork on Easter Monday.“ Punters went home on excellent terms with themselves as the Cormac Doyle-trained Romeo Magico justified 4/5 favouritism under Jack Hendrick in the closing five-year-old and upwards unplaced maiden.

The five-year-old Romeo Magico, who ran respectably despite pulling up on his previous start at Kirkistown last month, moved ever closer on the outer from three out and a good jump at the final fence took him to the front.

Romeo Magico was always in command on the flat, two lengths separating him from runner-up Idylle Sauvage.

“I think that he was a bit sick when he pulled up in Kirkistown the last day,“ confessed handler Doyle.

“He was bought at the Goffs Land Rover sale as a three-year-old and he will now go for a winners race.“

Focus Point (4/6), a Ballyvodock maiden scorer in late January, posted a third consecutive victory by landing the winners of two under his handler Timmy Hyde’s 19-year-old grandson Dan Hyde.

Focus Point got into a lovely rhythm in front, jumping impeccably in the process, and he held a three-length advantage when the pursuing Tender Heart fell two out.

Focus Point duly returned with 22 lengths to spare over the only other finisher Gray Rock.

Grainne Flynn, Assistant Safety Officer; Edward Lynch, Hon Vet Surgeon, and Marie Doocey, Secretary at Lismore Point-to-Point races on Sunday 5th March 2023. Pic: Larry Cummins

There was yet another family success in the five-year-old geldings’ maiden as James Kenny returned to the coveted number one slot aboard his father Liam Kenny’s New Order (4/1).

An own-brother to Gordon Elliot’s recent Dublin racing festival winner The Goffer, the Yeats-sired New Order went clear from two out to dismiss Outside Adesa by six lengths.

The closest finish of the day came in the opening four-year-old maiden as Denis Murphy’s newcomer Queensbury Boy (5/1), an embryonic chasing type by Doyen, led from the last to dispose of favourite Quebecois by a length in the hands of talented five lbs claimer Joey Dunne.

“He’s a horse that came from the Goffs Land Rover sale and we’ve always thought a lot of him at home.

"He will hopefully now go the Cheltenham festival sale,“ remarked Murphy’s representative Kate Kelly of Queensbury Boy.

Next Sunday, the Kilworth & Araglen Harriers race on a new track at Knockanohill.

Jake Pratt and Billy Aherne from Conna; Kyle O'Donoghue, Ballynoe; Cian O'Brien, Tallow and Sam Aherne, Conna at Lismore Point-to-Point races on Sunday 5th March 2023. Pic: Larry Cummins

The course is situated less than 400 metres south of the Centra shop in Kilworth and admission is free for all.

Proceedings commence at 1.30pm.