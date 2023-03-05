UCC Demons make it the perfect 10 with another Super League win over Belfast Star

UCC Demons 110

Belfast Star 104

UCC DEMONS produced another solid display to notch up another win in the Men’s Super League when disposing of Belfast Star at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday.

Demons only played in snatches but when they were good they were very good with American M J Randolph leading them with a 34 point tally.

This was Demons 10th consecutive win and for coach Danny O’Mahony he can now take his troops to Galway next weekend where a win would guarantee them the southern conference title.

Demons only took 20 seconds to get up and running when M J Randolph nailed a jumper to be followed by a Kingsley Nwagboso three pointer.

The game was played at a serious up tempo pace and Demons took advantage when they raced into a 12-4 lead in the fourth minute.

Not for the first time this season has Randolph showed his class as Demons continued to dominate to lead 16-6 midway through the opening quarter.

Kingsley Nwagboso, UCC Demons, Max Richardson and Oisin Kerlin, Belfast Star.

Suddenly, Demons got sloppy after a Star time out they chalked up nine consecutive points to reduce the deficit to the minimum.

Some of Demons rotations were puzzling and they were duly punished by the northerners.

There is little doubt in the closing minutes Demons were sloppy and they were fortunate to lead 24-19 entering the second quarter.

James Hannigan has been a revelation since joining Demons this season and he began the second period with a superb three pointer.

After replacing Randolph in the eight minute the American returned two minutes later with Demons having restored a 12 point lead.

Not for the first time did Demons resort to sloppy defending and eight consecutive points from Star reduced the deficit to five points in the 14th minute.

Randolph suddenly was struggling big time to register baskets but he did nail a monstrous three pointer midway through the quarter that put Demons back into a ten point lead.

The one problem Demons were having was in defence where they struggled big time particularly when they were gaining control.

Consecutive Randolph three pointers had Demons fans in rapture as some his movements were right from the top drawer.

The Belfast side although looking second best for long periods refused to lie down and it took a late drive to the hoop from James Hannigan to ensure Demons went in at the break commanding a 12 point lead.

Looking at the first half Demons looked to be in control but the worrying factor for Demons at the break was they hadn’t closed out the game as it was still very much in the balance.

Tala Fam who had a quiet first half by his standard got the second half up when he banked a shot.

Kyle Hosford, UCC Demons, Conor Quinn, Belfast Star.

Star then went into overdrive and following some careless Demons play at both ends of the floor they managed to reduce the deficit to six points just two and a half minutes into the quarter.

In the opening five minutes Star shot every ball in sight and a Conor Johnston three pointer levelled the game with four minutes remaining.

Hosford then showed his experience to nail a basket and a three pointer that forced the Star coach Adrian Fulton to call a time out.

Demons were simply awful in defence and they needed to pick it up for the remainder of the quarter.

It was puzzling that Demons coach insisted on playing zone defence when their opponents were shooting with so much precision.

In the closing second Randolph produced a buzzer beater three pointer that gave Demons a fortunate eight point lead 78-70 entering the fourth quarter.

Both sides exchanged three pointers on the restart but then Randolph and Hosford came into their own as they went on a run and two minutes into the final period they had surged into a 14 point lead.

Demons now looked in ascendancy and they continued to dominate the fourth quarter with Star running out of ideas coming down the stretch.

In the end it was a comfortable win as Demons will now head to play the University of Galway Maree in a game that will decide the conference.

Scorers for UCC Demons: M J Randolph 34, K Hosford 22, K Nwagboso 16, T Fam 13.

Belfast Star: M Richardson 20, P Couter 19, C Briggs 18.

UCC Demons: J Hannigan, S Carney, M J Randolph, K Hosford, S Hannigan, D Lehane, T Fam, V Bykov, C Cuff, C Looney, K Nwagboso, S Manojovic, M McCarthy.

Belfast Star: A Quinn, C Quinn, M Richardson, C Johnston, D Ferguson, P McGrahan, C Briggs, L Pettigrew, P Kerlin.

Referees: J Dooley (Portlaoise), L Aherne (Limerick).