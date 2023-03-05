Singleton's SuperValu Brunell get the better of rivals 13PT Fr Mathew's in fantastic Super League game

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell 87

I3PT Fr Mathew's 75

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell came back from the dead to beat I3PT Fr Mathew's in a MissQuote.ie Woman’s Super League local derby game at the Parochial Hall on Sunday afternoon.

After trailing for long spells in the game, Brunell finally found their best form late in the second half to record this win over a very well coached Fr Mathew's side.

The visitors Mathew's made the better start the game taking a 8-2 lead after four minutes of play with baskets by Shannon Brady and Grainne Dwyer.

The home side responded with a pair of shots beyond the arc from Daniel O’Leary and Edel Thornton to reduce the deficit 17-11 midway through the opening period.

Brunell then took the lead 18-17 when they went on a six point run with baskets from Lauryn Homan and Akilah Bethel and forced Mathews coach Niamh Dwyer into a instant timeout to talk things over with her team.

Both sides exchanged baskets in the final minutes of the quarter, however, a brace of baskets inside the paint by Bethel gave Brunell a 28-22 lead.

Fr Mathew's started the second period with a monstrous three pointer by Sydney Candelaria and and a pair of free throws by Dywer to level the game 28-28 after 13 minutes of play.

The home side regained the lead 39-34 with two huge three pointers Rebecca Sexton and another one from Thornton.

Grainne Dwyer of Fr. Mathew's shoots despite the efforts of Singleton's SuperValu Brunell players Lauryn Homan and Katie Walshe in the Miss Quote.ie Women's Super League in the Parochial Hall, Cork.

Fr Mathew's finished the half with a flourish with baskets from Candelaria and Dywer to trail 45-42.

Again it was the visitors who made the better start from the restart going on a eight run to lead 50-47 with baskets inside the paint from Dwyer and Brady after 24 minutes of play.

The game became very scrappy with both sides missing easy layups and turning the ball over for fun and Brunell’s coach Liam Culloty called a timeout to try bring some structure into his side as they only added four points in a eight minute period.

The one thing that was very noticeable in today’s game was the way the referee’s called the game, as they had full control, which was a huge difference from last week's very physical game.

Dwyer was absolutely killing Brunell on the baseline and, when she added her 24th point of the game Mathews led 61-54 entering the final period.

Both sides exchanged baskets in the opening minutes of the final quarter, however, when Lilla Szucs stringed a monstrous shot outside the arc the visitors took a 68-58 lead minutes into the fourth period.

Brunell responded with three shots beyond the arc by O’Leary and a inside basket from Bethel to take a 69-68 lead in the 37th minute of the game.

Akilah Bethel of Singleton's SuperValu Brunell wins possession from Shannon Brady of Fr. Mathew's in the Miss Quote.ie Women's Super League in the Parochial Hall, Cork.

Brunell suddenly got hot on the offensive side of the floor with Katie Walshe nailing two more three pointers to increase their lead 75-70 with two minutes remaining in the game.

Brunell saw out the game with Walshe adding two foul shots to win a thriller.

Top scorers for Brunell: A Bethel 21, E Thornton 18, L Homan 13.

Fr Mathews: G Dywer 26, S Candelaria 18, S Brady 15.

SINGLETON’S SUPERVALU BRUNELL: E Thornton, D O’Leary, A Braham, M Finnegan, A Macheta, L Homan, R Sexton, R Lynch, L Hickey-Crean, K Walshe, O Dupuy, E Payton, A Bethel.

I3PT FR MATHEWS: L Wilkinson, M Humphreys, A Corkery, Amy Murphy, A Price, S Brady, L Szucs, G Dwyer, S Candelaria, Abby Murphy.

Referees: G Daly ( Cork), S Shaughnessy ( Tipperary).