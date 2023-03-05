Sun, 05 Mar, 2023 - 16:05

Division 2: Cork sweep to win over Clare with powerful second-half display

Sean Powter scored two goals and Mattie Taylor another as the Rebels guaranteed their status for next season
Conor Corbett of Cork in action against Manus Doherty of Clare at Cusack Park. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mark Woods

Cork 3-10 Clare 1-8 

TWO-goal Sean Powter pointed Cork to a third win in NFL Division 2 to guarantee their status after a power-packed second-half at Cusack Park, Ennis, on Sunday.

Cork outscored Clare 2-7 to 0-4 on the resumption, overcoming a missed Brian Hurley penalty in the opening minute, keeper Stephen Ryan saving smartly to his right.

The outstanding Mattie Taylor compensated with a cracking goal following a Ruairi Deane pass after 43 minutes as Clare compiled half wides to Cork’s pair.

A flurry of 1-4 without reply between the 49th and 62nd minutes shoved Cork 3-9 to 1-6 in front and out of sight with Powter maximizing good approach work by Ian Maguire and Conor Corbett.

Although the first half was low scoring with Clare turning around 1-4 to 1-3, it was more than eventful as the home side’s no prisoners approach soon became evident.

After Emmet McMahon opened the scoring with a Clare point in the fifth minute, Cork replied immediately, Powter availing of a Hurley pass to jink past a defender and beat keeper Ryan with a cool finish, low to the bottom corner, 1-0 to 0-1 after eight minutes.

Powter played in Chris Og Jones moments later, but the Iveleary player’s shot was blocked by defender Manus Doherty and within a minute, Clare were weaving their way through for a penalty at the other end.

Darragh Bohannon opened the Cork defence by sending Keelan Sexton clear only to be dragged down by full-back Daniel O’Mahony, who was shown a black card for his involvement. Sexton picked himself up to place a low kick to the bottom left corner of the net.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Cork restored parity for the first time with a Hurley free after 19 minutes following a foul on Jones, who then popped his side in front again, 1-2 to 1-1, only for Bohannon to tie it up again shortly afterwards.

O’Mahony’s return for 15 against 15 coincided with a heavy hit by Sexton on Luke Fahy, earning a yellow card in the process, and another high challenge, this time on Rory Maguire, handed Hurley the chance to make it 1-3 to 1-2 after 27 minutes. Clare were penalised 10 metres for dissent.

Seconds later, Clare almost gifted Cork a second goal, a stray cross-field pass by McMahon went straight to Jones, but he was denied by the outstretched hand of Ryan.

Bohannon intercepted an Eoghan McSweeney pass for Eoin Cleary to make it 1-3 after 31 minutes and then Sexton edged Clare in front.

Scorers for Cork: S Powter 2-0, M Taylor 1-0, B Hurley 0-3f, E McSweeney and C Og Jones 0-2 each, R Deane, C Corbett, J O’Rourke 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: K Sexton 1-1, 1-0 pen, E Cleary 0-4, 2f, E McMahon 0-2 1f, D Bohannon 0-1.

CORK: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); M Shanley (Clonakilty), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), T Walsh (Kanturk); L Fahy (Ballincollig), R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow); C O’Callaghan (Eire Og), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); E McSweeney (Knocknagree), S Powter (Douglas), R Deane (Bantry Blues); B Hurley (Castlehaven), captain, C Og Jones (Iveleary), C Corbett (Clyda Rovers).

Subs: S Meehan (Kiskeam) for Shanley 57, K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) for Powter 62, J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for Hurley 65, M Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for Corbett 67, S Merritt (Mallow) for I Maguire 70.

CLARE: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, R Lanigan; C O’Dea, P Lillis, A Sweeney; C Russell, D Bohannon; J Malone, E Cleary, D Coughlan; G Cooney, E McMahon, K Sexton.

Subs: I Ugweru for Sweeney 49, B Rouine for Coughlan 54, D Walsh for O’Dea 60, A Griffin for Malone 62, M McInerney for Cooney 67.

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).

