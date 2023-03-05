Division 2: Cork sweep to win over Clare with powerful second-half display

Cork 3-10 Clare 1-8

TWO-goal Sean Powter pointed Cork to a third win in NFL Division 2 to guarantee their status after a power-packed second-half at Cusack Park, Ennis, on Sunday.

Cork outscored Clare 2-7 to 0-4 on the resumption, overcoming a missed Brian Hurley penalty in the opening minute, keeper Stephen Ryan saving smartly to his right.

The outstanding Mattie Taylor compensated with a cracking goal following a Ruairi Deane pass after 43 minutes as Clare compiled half wides to Cork’s pair.

A flurry of 1-4 without reply between the 49th and 62nd minutes shoved Cork 3-9 to 1-6 in front and out of sight with Powter maximizing good approach work by Ian Maguire and Conor Corbett.

Although the first half was low scoring with Clare turning around 1-4 to 1-3, it was more than eventful as the home side’s no prisoners approach soon became evident.

After Emmet McMahon opened the scoring with a Clare point in the fifth minute, Cork replied immediately, Powter availing of a Hurley pass to jink past a defender and beat keeper Ryan with a cool finish, low to the bottom corner, 1-0 to 0-1 after eight minutes.

Powter played in Chris Og Jones moments later, but the Iveleary player’s shot was blocked by defender Manus Doherty and within a minute, Clare were weaving their way through for a penalty at the other end.

Darragh Bohannon opened the Cork defence by sending Keelan Sexton clear only to be dragged down by full-back Daniel O’Mahony, who was shown a black card for his involvement. Sexton picked himself up to place a low kick to the bottom left corner of the net.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Cork restored parity for the first time with a Hurley free after 19 minutes following a foul on Jones, who then popped his side in front again, 1-2 to 1-1, only for Bohannon to tie it up again shortly afterwards.

O’Mahony’s return for 15 against 15 coincided with a heavy hit by Sexton on Luke Fahy, earning a yellow card in the process, and another high challenge, this time on Rory Maguire, handed Hurley the chance to make it 1-3 to 1-2 after 27 minutes. Clare were penalised 10 metres for dissent.

Seconds later, Clare almost gifted Cork a second goal, a stray cross-field pass by McMahon went straight to Jones, but he was denied by the outstretched hand of Ryan.

Bohannon intercepted an Eoghan McSweeney pass for Eoin Cleary to make it 1-3 after 31 minutes and then Sexton edged Clare in front.

Scorers for Cork: S Powter 2-0, M Taylor 1-0, B Hurley 0-3f, E McSweeney and C Og Jones 0-2 each, R Deane, C Corbett, J O’Rourke 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: K Sexton 1-1, 1-0 pen, E Cleary 0-4, 2f, E McMahon 0-2 1f, D Bohannon 0-1.

CORK: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); M Shanley (Clonakilty), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), T Walsh (Kanturk); L Fahy (Ballincollig), R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow); C O’Callaghan (Eire Og), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); E McSweeney (Knocknagree), S Powter (Douglas), R Deane (Bantry Blues); B Hurley (Castlehaven), captain, C Og Jones (Iveleary), C Corbett (Clyda Rovers).

Subs: S Meehan (Kiskeam) for Shanley 57, K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) for Powter 62, J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for Hurley 65, M Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for Corbett 67, S Merritt (Mallow) for I Maguire 70.

CLARE: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, R Lanigan; C O’Dea, P Lillis, A Sweeney; C Russell, D Bohannon; J Malone, E Cleary, D Coughlan; G Cooney, E McMahon, K Sexton.

Subs: I Ugweru for Sweeney 49, B Rouine for Coughlan 54, D Walsh for O’Dea 60, A Griffin for Malone 62, M McInerney for Cooney 67.

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).