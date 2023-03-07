Cork sports fans must seize the moment and support Women’s National League 

WHERE were you when David O’Leary scored that penalty against Romania?

It was the moment when soccer fully broke through any remaining cultural restraints and implanted itself at the forefront of the national sporting agenda.

Italia 90 birthed the Irish football psyche, which has stood the test of 30 years and four other major tournaments.

And yet the League of Ireland suffered with dwindling gate receipts and lack of interest from the wider public.

Only now this is being rectified with games regularly selling out across the country.

This year, the country is set for a new adventure with the Irish Women’s National Team getting ready to play at their first-ever World Cup.

Deborah-Anne de la Harpe and Denise O'Sullivan. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

They achieved qualification last October with a 1-0 victory over Scotland, and as the countdown to the opening game of the tournament against Australia continues, the Women’s National League is still searching for its own wave of popular support.

The league kicked off last weekend with a host of fixtures, including Cork City’s visit to Tolka Park.

They are now preparing for the first home game of the season against Galway United and there’s a push to get 1,000 fans to attend.

This is being led by the ‘Other Three Amigos Podcast’ who previously organised the club’s successful campaign to break the league’s attendance record in 2021.

Their new endeavour comes at a time when four out of the five game week two fixtures sold out in the Premier Division and over 1 million people are expected to line the terraces this year.

The League of Ireland is finally having a moment, something that never happened in the days following Italia 90.

The masses have embraced the domestic game and Irish football seems to be on its way to a realisation of a process that should have started in 1990.

Instead, it took a number of events like the appointment of Stephen Kenny as Ireland manager, a global pandemic, and the UK leaving the European Union, for this to happen.

The proof is in the numbers with 172,813 spectators attending the first quarter of men’s games in 2022 and this was a 25% increase from the same point in 2019, 40% from 2018, and 56% when compared to 2017. What happened during this time was the covid pandemic, which looks to have increased people’s appetite for live football.

Stephen Kenny becoming the senior Ireland manager has also unified the national league and national team for the first time in decades.

He inherited a team featuring a number of graduates from domestic clubs, including former Cork City players Alan Browne and Chiedozie Ogbene. They play alongside Shamrock Rovers alumni Gavin Bazunu and Enda Stevens, Sligo Rovers’ past pupil Seamus Coleman, and two former Bohemians’ students; Matt Doherty and Evan Ferguson.

Their emergence coincided with droves of young players having to stay in Ireland to develop over post-Brexit transfer rules.

These kids have used this time to earn moves to top Italian clubs like AC Milan and Inter Milan.

GOLDEN

It’s been referred to as a golden age for Irish youth football, a tag last put onto Brian Kerr’s underage European Championship-winning teams in 1998.

The people are well aware of what is happening and it has translated into sold-out terraces in Cork, Dublin, and Derry.

But what about the Women’s National League, the competition that produced the spine of the team going to the World Cup this summer?

The current squad has players representing all domestic clubs and two squad players, Abbie Larkin and Aine O’Gorman ply their trade with Shamrock Rovers. The people of Cork only have to look at Denise O’Sullivan as proof, with her career going from Wilton United to North Carolina Courage in the United States’ NWSL.

2023 is a blank slate, and it is also the fulfillment of years of work done by domestic clubs and national team coaches.

It is a new generation’s Italia 90 with the likes of Paul McGrath and Kevin Sheedy now Megan Connolly and Katie McCabe.

It’s time for the Women’s National League to experience the excitement of sold-out games under lights.

1990 was a missed opportunity and 2023 is the perfect time to make things right.