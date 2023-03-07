John Horgan: Cork motoring but hard to read much into this league format

EVERYBODY has their own opinion of the national league, some believe it gives you some insight into how the championship might unfold later in the season while others believe that anything that transpires during the league has little or no relevance at all come the Summer months.

In his column in last Saturday’s Daily Mail, former Limerick boss, Tom Ryan was particularly scathing of the secondary competition.

He stated that whatever shred of credibility was attached to the league, it was stripped bare last Sunday at Wexford Park when Clare annihilated the home team.

This he said was the same Clare team that the previous weekend could not keep the ball pucked out to Limerick but were able to lead Wexford by 20 points at half-time.

He made reference too to the Galway and Limerick game in Salthill, stating that Limerick did not have to get out of third gear because Galway chose not to challenge them.

There is no doubt that from one week to the next you just don’t know what to expect from the national league.

Teams might still be putting in the extra hard yards on the training pitch, maybe even on a Thursday night before a Saturday night or Sunday game. Teams are minus key players, in some instances far too many of them and to be fair, Wexford fall into that category.

Cork too, despite their fine form, are in a similar position and for one reason or another most counties are not playing with a full deck.

We have now completed 60% of the games at the group stage of the league, three down, two to go and unless you reach the semi-finals, the competitive section of the season will be over until the start of the championship.

Some counties might be quite satisfied with that situation, their championship preparations almost fully devoted to the training ground, maybe a challenge game or two and some high-intensity A versus B games behind closed doors.

Up to this point in time some county managers might be quite satisfied on how things are progressing, others most certainly not.

The priority for all team management has to be, of course, on strengthening their panel of players, having a greater range of options open to them as the season moves into overdrive.

No matter how successful a team might be in the previous season, there is always the desire to improve on that success.

Long-term injuries might impact, a suspension or too as well and things can never be allowed to stand still.

So what’s the thinking out there as we approach the second last weekend of the group stage?

There is no doubt that Limerick are looking good again, two wins and a loss from their three outings, key players like Cian Lynch and Peter Casey returning to full fitness and the emergence of what looks like a special talent in Shane O’Brien.

Players like Kyle Hayes offer up plenty of versatility and that cutting-edge and ferocious work-rate seems to be stronger than ever.

They look near certainties to accompany Cork into the last four.

In the chasing pack, Cork are doing most things right, unbeaten and building up the type of momentum that can carry you far.

Some of the newcomers are shaping up well, Eoin Downey, Brian Roche, Tommy O’Connell, Conor O’Callaghan, Brian Hayes among others spring to mind from what we have seen thus far.

Getting the type of blend of youth and experience that will be a match for the Limericks of this world will be key come the championship.

Shane Kingston. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Ensuring that the integration process where any newcomers are concerned will be vital too and being able to compete on a level footing in the physicality stakes.

Clare have been a real Jekyll and Hyde up to now, dire against Limerick before taking Wexford asunder a week later.

With a fully fit squad, they can be a real force in the Summer and in Mark Rodgers they have a player with loads of potential.

FLYING

Tipperary are certainly in a far better place than they were at the conclusion of last season’s Munster championship and Liam Cahill seems to have a fine mix in the squad.

Jason Forde is flying it and a few of succesful teams at U21 level are beginning to make more of an impact. Better days ahead surely.

Waterford have two difficult assignments in the coming weeks against Tipp and Kilkenny and how they go in those games will be interesting Things did not go well for them in the aftermath of last season’s league triumph so it’s hard to know what’s the approach this time.

Galway don’t appear to be taking the league too seriously, losing at home to Cork and Limerick and that suggests Henry Shefflin is hoping that it will all come together in what will be a very competitive Leinster championship.

Embellishing the squad seems to be the priority at the moment with no sleep being lost over results.

Kilkenny will be welcoming back the Ballyhale contingent shortly and that, obviously, will strengthen the hand of Derek Lyng considerably.

The loss to Tipp in Nowlan Park did not sit well with some supporters but it’s very likely they’ll be in a league semi-final.

Dublin have former Cork player, Chris O’Leary doing well and Donal Burke is playing right at the top end of his game.

Eoghan O’Donnell too is a player of genuine quality and Miceal O’Donoghue has the ability to get more out of the team as a unit than maybe some of his predecessors did.

Outsiders in the overall scheme of things but could trouble the best.

Wexford took a severe hammering from Clare and that result has some people already dismissing them.

Of course, they are far too inconsistent but they are without key players, Lee Chin, Matt O’Hanlon and Rory O’Connor.

They will be a whole lot better than they were against Clare but that wouldn’t be too difficult given how awful they were that day.

We’ll find out in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday.