Cobh Ramblers held to a draw on their travels but maintain unbeaten start

Longford Town 0 Cobh Ramblers 0

AFTER picking up maximum points from their first two league games, Cobh Ramblers drew on the road against Stephen Henderson’s Longford Town side at Bishopsgate on Saturday night.

Both teams had their chances, but in the end, had to be content with a share of the spoils in the Midlands.

Shane Keegan’s side contained one change from the victory over Wexford last time out, with Michael McCarthy coming back into the starting eleven for Pierce Phillips.

Going up against his former club, Henderson saw his Longford Town side begin brightly with Mohammed Boudiaf heading wide with a header.

Jack Doherty brings plenty of quality over set pieces to this Cobh side. He was given a chance on 14 minutes from a free kick, which was saved by Longford keeper Jack Brady.

The home side had another sight of goal in the 23rd minute through a long-range Gary Armstrong shot which was comfortably gathered by Lee Stacey.

Cobh threatened from a series of corners just shy of the half-hour mark, including through Charlie Lyons. Longford had the best chance of the opening half on 37 minutes when Jamal Ibrahim rattled the crossbar with a headed effort.

Ramblers' best opportunity of the first half was just before the interval through a Michael McCarthy header which went over from a corner kick.

The sides ultimately went in level at the half-time break, with an opening 45 minutes which saw Longford get the better of the exchanges.

Early in the second half, Luke Desmond had a great chance that went a begging for Ramblers, after being played through by Jack Doherty.

Despite Longford looking to turn the screw, the away side had another chance on 75 minutes when Jake Hegarty had a low attempt saved.

Ramblers had a decent spell heading into the final quarter, with Browne blasting wide from distance on 82 minutes.

Longford searched for a winner, with Josh Giurgi forcing a save out of Cobh keeper Steacy, who was also on hand to deny a low Armstrong strike on 87 minutes.

Cobh had the ball in the net in second-half stoppage time but it was ruled out for offside.

This result sees Shane Keegan’s side move into joint second alongside Bray Wanderers.

LONGFORD TOWN: Jack Brady; Shane Elworthy, Oisin Hand, Cian Byrne, Kyle O’Connor; Viktor Serdeniuk, Aodh Dervin; Joshua Giurgi, Gary Armstrong, Mohammed Boudiaf; Jamal Ibrahim.

Subs: Darragh Lynch for Ibrahim (69), Adam Verdon for Serdeniuk (79), James Doona for Giurgi (85).

COBH RAMBLERS: Lee Steacy; Michael McCarthy, Brendan Frahill, Charlie Lyons, Cian Browne; Jason Abbott, Luke Desmond, Jack Doherty, Dale Holland; Wilson Waweru, Tiernan O’Brien.

Subs: James O’Leary for Desmond, Jake Hegarty for Waweru, Pierce Phillips for O’Brien (all 59), Callum Stringer for Holland (84).

Referee: Marc Lynch.