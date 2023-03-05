College Corinthians miss out on U17 National Cup final in cruel fashion

College Corinthians 3 Cherry Orchard 4 (after extra time)

COLLEGE Corinthians suffered heartbreak when they bowed out of the U17 FAI National Cup at the semi-final stage at Castletreasure in front of a huge crowd.

Cors led 3-1 at the break courtesy of three goals in a 10-minute spell late in the first half by Geoffrey Zeph (2) and Aaron Gui.

The Dublin side, under the management of ex-Cork City star Gareth Cronin, pegged back Corinthians with two second-half goals to force extra time.

Both sides had chances in extra time, however, the tie was settled by a thunderbolt of shot from outside the box in the 106th minute by Orchard’s Ger Crowley that flew into the roof of the net.

It was the visitors who had the better start of the game and went in front when Evan Reel flicked home a Sean Doherty cross in the ninth minute. They came close to increasing their lead when Emmanuelle Agoola found space on the edge of the box but was denied by a fine save by Raymond Foley in the Cors goal.

The game was level 1-1 in the 31st minute when Jamie O’Brien made a superb run into the Orchard box and pulled back a neat ball for Geoffrey Zeph to blast his effort into the roof of the net.

Cors were now playing excellent football and retook the lead in the 37th minute by that man again Zeph who scored after he ran onto a loose ball in the box to calmly stroke the ball into the net.

Four minutes later Cors scored again: 3-1. This time it was Aaron Gui who netted with a powerful effort from inside the box.

Geoffrey Zeph of College Corinthians manages to head the ball away from Kian Matthews of Cherry Orchard. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The home side came close to increasing their lead three minutes from the restart, Noah Ryan danced his way into the box and when he was just about to pull the trigger Harry Phillips nicked in to take the ball off his foot.

Orchard pulled a goal back to trail 2-1 in the 53rd minute. Agoola made a great run into the box and when his pass found Adam Byrne he made no mistake from close range. The visitors were now the more dominant team and created two good chances before they equalised 3-3 in the 79th minute with a Troy O’Dowd near post header.

Both sides didn’t create many chances in the first period of extra time, however, Zeph came agonisingly close to restoring the lead early in the second half of extra time with a well-timed header that sailed over the bar.

The visitors booked their place in the final four minutes to go in a tense finish to the game when Ger Crowley scored a wonder goal.

COLLEGE CORINTHIANS: Raymond Foley, Jamie O’Brien, Oscar McCarthy, Samuel O’Brien, Harry Wixteo, James O’Connor, Sam O’Connell, Sean McBride, Noah Ryan, Geoffrey Zeph, Aaron Gui.

Subs: Rory Black for O’Connell (64), Deckie Fitzgerald for Gui (77).

CHERRY ORCHARD: Devon Borland, Sean Doherty, Dane Mahon, Troy O’Dowd, Harry Phillips, Jack Cronin, Kian Mathews, Evan Reel, Emmanuelle Agoola, Ger Crowley, Adam Byrne.

Subs: Josh Okaobue for Doherty (h-t), Callum Dalton for Phillips (68), Reagan Emah for Mathews (71), Shawn Iglington for Reel (89).

Referee: Alec McCormack (Tipperary); Assistants: Derek Halpin, Dave Butler (Tipperary).