Neptune basketballers suffer huge blow in playoff bid at Templeogue

Griffith College Templeogue 94 Energywise Ireland Neptune 63

NEPTUNE received a huge blow in the Men’s Super League when going down to Griffith College Templeogue at the Nordon Centre on Saturday.

Neptune in their 75th year became a superpower in Irish basketball but this defeat must rate as one of their most disappointing at this level.

The Dublin side came into this game having lost 12 games in this campaign but the return of Irish international Lorcan Murphy gave them a huge boost as he finished with a 23-point tally.

In truth Templeogue jumped at Neptune with fire and passion and the Cork side couldn’t respond when they fell behind.

Mark Keenan has waited patiently for the return of Murphy and the faith he has in his Irish Senior International was clear to see as he gave an exhibition from start to finish.

No club in the country has made the investment that Neptune did for this campaign with Americans Tarkus Ferguson (7) and Jordan Evans (3) amassing 10 points between them.

In this quarter Templeogue basically shot the lights out and Neptune looked rattled at the end of the quarter when trailing 33-16.

To be fair Neptune played better defence on the restart but the biggest problem was their failure to reduce the deficit as Templeogue still commanded a 20-point lead midway through this period.

In this campaign, Templeogue opted for New Zealander Francis Mulvihill and he posed Neptune plenty of problems with his deft jumpers as his side commanded a 22-point interval lead.

The trend of the game didn’t change as despite Neptune doing their best to get back in the game it never looked likely against their more passionate opponents.

Murphy and teammate Luke Thompson continued to pose Neptune’s defence problems and entering the final quarter they still commanded a healthy 23-point lead.

Coming down the stretch Templeogue introduced a number of their younger players as Neptune looked a deflated side.

All will rest now on Neptune’s final game on Saturday when they travel to play the champions Tralee Warriors in a winner-takes-all game.

For Neptune not to make the playoffs would be regarded as one of the biggest shocks ever in Irish basketball but the bottom line is they will need to improve big time before their trip over the county bounds.

Top scorers for Griffith College Templeogue: L Murphy 23, F Mulvihill 21, L Thomson 17.

Energywise Ireland Neptune: X Arriaga 17, N Sabata 15, J Blount 11.