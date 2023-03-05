Mitchelstown CBS into All-Ireland hurling final after storming back to deny Clarin College

Mitchelstown CBS 1-16 Clarin College Athenry 1-14

MITCHELSTOWN are through to the All-Ireland Senior C Hurling final after going from five points early down in the second half to see off Clarin College.

A Charlie English goal was key along with late scores by Kevin Cotter, Ben Carey and Luke Keating.

Clarin College had an early goal at Gurteen by their key player Dylan Dunne and were in control up to the three-quarter stage.

Under real pressure, CBS fell behind 1-8 to 0-5 by the 24th minute. Three late points by Keating, Evan Hickey and Oisin Ryan had them back in the hunt at half time trailing 1-8 to 0-8.

Keating pointed a 65 on the restart but Athenry replied through Ryan Rabbitte and Dylan Dunne as they moved 1-11 to 0-9 clear.

English and Matthew Feeney exchanged points before CBS hit a purple patch in the final quarter. They moved Darragh O'Brien to defence with English going to attack.

They introduced a number of substitutions that did very well and after Luke Keating pointed two frees and Charlie English goaled 1-12 each. English gave CBS the lead with Dylan Dunne replying.

Late points for CBS by Cotter and Carey, both following good play by Cian Coughlan opened up a two-point lead. Shane Forde pointed for Athenry. Deep in injury time Darragh O'Brien made a great solo run out of defence before placing Cotter who put Keating through for the insurance point.

CBS now meet St Mary's, Magherafelt in the All-Ireland final on March 18.

Scorers for Mitchelstown CBS: L Keating 0-7 (0-3 f, 0-1 65), C English 1-2, S Looney, O Ryan 0-2 each, K Cotter, B Carey, E Hickey 0-1 each.

Clarin College Athenry: D Dunne 1-7 (0-6f) R Rabbitte 0-2 R Keogh 0-2, M O'Halloran 0-1, M Feeney 0-1, S Forde 0-1.

MITCHELSTOWN CBS: E Geary (Ballygiblin); Diarmuid O'Brien (Glanworth), J Fogarty (do), A Barry (Ballygiblin); Cathal Walsh (do), C English (Fr Sheehy's), J McNamara (Kildorrery); C English (Skeheenarinky), Darragh O'Brien (Glanworth); B Carey (Ballylooby Castlegrace), S Looney (Shanballymore), E Hickey (Skeheenarinky); M Fitzgibbon (Kildorrery), L Keating (do), O Ryan (Fr Sheehy's).

Subs: Conor Walsh (Ballygiblin) for J McNamara, K Cotter (Ballygiblin) for O Ryan, C Coughlan (Kildorrery) for S Looney, C Ryan (Garryspillane) for M Fitzgibbon.

CLARIN COLLEGE ATHENRY: R Keaveney (Athenry); L Williams (Turloughmore), K Flaherty (Abbeyknockmoy), G Gill (Turloughmore); M O'Halloran (Athenry), O Coyne (Kilimor-Daly), F Higgins (Clarinbridge); D Dunne (do), M Feeney (Athenry); S Feeney (do), R Keogh (do), R Rabbitte (Turloughmore); S Forde (Abbeyknockmoy), O Wilbur (Kilimor-Daly), J Dunne (Clarinbridge).

Sub: C Farrell (Craughwell) for J Dunne.

Referee: Matthew Farrell (Roscommon