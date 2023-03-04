Cork City hit for six by league champs Shels in league opener at Tolka Park

Shelbourne 6 Cork City 0

CORK City were well beaten at Tolka Park on Saturday.

Danny Murphy’s team were organised and disciplined but first-half goals from Siobhan Killeen and Megan Smyth-Lynch put the game beyond their reach before Shelbourne fully expressed themselves.

City were aggressive in dealing with the movement of an experienced Shelbourne team early and had a chance from an Aoibhin Donnelly cross that Lauren Singleton hit this wide.

Once Shelbourne got control of the game, City repeatedly shut them down and pushed them wide. Danielle Burke dealt with these easily as she headed away every ball that Keeva Keenan and Smyth-Lynch put in.

This was her first involvement in the game and it was the start of a string of saves from the goalkeeper. McCarthy then denied Smyth-Lynch, who managed to twist into space in the middle of the penalty area.

It all built up to Hamric picking out Killeen with a cross-field pass and she beat two defenders before driving the ball in.

City pushed up almost immediately, looking to get a quick equaliser, and a cross from Eva Mangan was fumbled by Courtney Maguire. Aoibhin Donnelly pounced on the loose ball and her shot got blocked.

The Reds managed to counter against the City pressure and Noelle Murray picked out Smyth-Lynch to score the second goal with a chipped ball.

Her second, just two minutes into the second half, was almost identical as she lobbed the ball over the City goalkeeper and in.

As City tried to get to grips with Shelbourne, Hamric danced through and beat two defenders before rolling the ball in.

The four-goal cushion became five when a shot from Hamric deflected after a good save from McCarthy and that all but ended things in Tolka Park.

Ruvimbo Mucherera marked her Shelbourne debut by running through the centre and finishing neatly with a low ball that went beyond the reach of the City goalkeeper.

While this was a stinging end to the game. On a positive note, sub Fiana Bradley tormented Shelbourne in the final third with her close control of the ball.

SHELS: Courtney Maguire; Keeva Keenan, Jessie Stapleton, Pearl Slattery, Alex Kavanagh, Siobhan Killeen, Rachel Graham, Noelle Murray, Megan-Smyth Lynch, Margret Pierce, Kayla Hamric.

Subs: Taylor White for Siobhan Killeen 69, Jenaya Roberton for Rachel Graham 69, Ruvimbo Mucherera for Margret Pierce 69, Rebecca Devereux for Noelle Murray 76, Sophie Watters for Alex Kavanagh.

CITY: Abby McCarthy; Danielle Burke, Ciara McNamara, Kelly Leahy, Erika Manfre, Eva Mangan, Aoibhin Donnelly, Laura Shine, Heidi Mackin, Jesse Mendez, Lauren Singleton.

Subs: Alix Mendez for Aoibhin Donnelly 54, Ellie O’Brien for Lauren Singleton 54, Chloe Atkinson for Laura Shine 69, Fiana Bradley for Erika Manfre 69.

Referee: Robert Dowling