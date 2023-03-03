Cork City v UCD: Colin Healy's side need to follow up a solid showing in Derry with a victory

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League: Cork City v UCD, Turner’s Cross, 7.45pm.

HAVING lost their first two games, and with a trip to Tallaght against Shamrock Rovers to come just three days after this, this game has become a huge fixture for City.

I understand old cliches of ‘taking it one game at a time’ might have been used over the past few days but from my experience that is never the case and the City players I imagine will have been speaking about how important it is to get a victory against UCD because it’s difficult to see them getting three points against the champions three days later.

I feel the players will be more confident about getting the victory against the Students after their battling display against Derry City.

Against Bohemians in their first game of the season, City looked out of their depth.

They stood off Bohs and gave them too much respect. However, against Derry, they were much better in and out of possession and it was certainly an improved performance than the one against Bohs.

Against Derry, City looked a threat and but for some poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping from Brian Maher, Colin Healy’s men would have least had gotten on the scoresheet against the Candystrips if not more.

Of course, you could deem that unlucky, but it is important that City take their opportunities in front of goal when they do come.

It’s not like the First Division when if City were to miss a chance they knew another one was soon to follow.

CLINICAL

Opportunities are going to be less frequent against better opposition. They have to be ruthless just like Derry and Bohs were.

I do feel those missed opportunities could be due to nerves, and as the season ages, the players will be more relaxed and less anxious.

One player to have several chances over the two games is Barry Coffey. He is one of the best finishers I have seen, yet he failed to convert his chances in the Bohs and Derry games, that he would have dispatched last year.

They were uncharacteristic misses. I can see he is anxious in front of goal at this time.

He is desperate to get on the scoresheet but at least he is getting into the right positions and it is important he keeps doing so and is not discouraged by the fact that he might miss a chance if he keeps getting into dangerous areas.

Whereas if he didn’t, at least then, he wouldn’t have missed chances to be highlighted.

I was surprised that Healy stuck with a 3-5-2 formation against Derry. I thought that he would switch to four at the back against the Candystripes, after the switch in system seemed to improve the team in the second half against Derry.

I can understand why he did stick with the three at the back because it was a system that City used for the majority of last season and brought them so much success, but I do think we will see a change in formation tonight.

City know that they have to go after UCD and press high up the pitch.

Although UCD are a talented side, I don’t believe the quality in their squad is as good as the players in the Bohs and Derry team, the teams City already faced.

The Rebel Army were cautious in their press against those sides because they had the players that could play through the press, but the UCD players could be more inclined to make a mistake in possession were they pressured into it.

I hope the supporters have no lost hope in the side after only two games. These early matches were always going to be a learning curve for the City players, and I do believe they will get better the more games they play.

The players are getting used to playing against quicker, stronger and more technically better players and are learning how to adapt to that. However, I do feel that they need to be getting maximum points for this game.

The Students would be regarded as one of the weaker teams in the league and these are the types of fixtures that City have to be winning especially at home.

Were the worst to happen, I would fear what it would do to the players’ confidence going ahead of two tough fixtures in the next week, games away to Shamrock Rovers and Sligo.