Super League preview: Emporium Cork Basketball put their season on the line in Dublin

ONE of the most important weekends in the Men’s Super League for Cork teams especially Emporium Cork Basketball who have a double date in the capital against Eanna and Killester.

The Ballincollig side showed their true grit last weekend in the second half against Sligo All Stars but Eanna and Killester will pose different challenges.

Eanna just like Ballincollig had to rely on a superb third quarter against Killorglin having trailed the Kerry side 43-36 at the break.

Whatever coach Darren McGovern said to his team at the break worked the oracle as they outscored Killorglin 33-13 in the third quarter that put the game to bed.

Ballincollig's Pau Cami Galena fires a pass. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The one plus for Ballincollig is that Eanna have tended to start slow in the majority of their games and they will give the Cork side an opportunity to expose them early in the game.

John Dawson returned to his best form against Sligo with a 28-point tally and Ronan O’Sullivan had his best game of the season.

The Dublin side have been plagued with injuries but now they seem to have a full squad at their disposal although Sean Jenkins and Scott Kinevane didn’t figure in the Killorglin win.

The Ballincollig player-coach Ciaran O’Sullivan will know they allowed Eanna to snatch the cup semi-final from them and hopefully, his team will have learned from that experience.

Killester will be next on the agenda on Sunday for Ballincollig and again playing on the Clontarf court is a test for any team.

Paul Dick has been Killester’s influential player all season but he missed last weekend’s defeat in Tralee with an injury and his participation will be crucial to the outcome of this game.

The Cork side have already defeated Killester this season in the National Cup quarter-final and if they play to their potential there is no reason why they cannot chalk up another crucial win.

SCARE

Energywise Ireland Neptune survived a scare against Belfast Star on Saturday last before securing a crucial win and they have what looks an easy task on the road tomorrow when they visit Griffith College Templeogue.

Neptune were inconsistent for the majority of the Star game but surely this game will be a stroll in the park for them before their crucial final game of the season against Tralee Warriors at the home of the champions.

UCC Demons are presently on a serious run of form and they completed their ninth consecutive win when overcoming a disappointing Bright St Vincent’s side.

In truth, if coach Danny O’Mahony had pressed the button his side could possibly have won by a cricket score but it was a game they put to bed in the first half when commanding a 20-point interval lead.

Surely the coaches will respond and give coach O’Mahony a deserved Coach of the Month award for February but nothing surprises me in this league particularly, in the manner people are rewarded with accolades that they simply don’t deserve.

It will be a different scenario for Demons at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday when they host Belfast Star in a game where a win will guarantee them a home quarter-final play-off berth.

Fast forward and a win plus another in their final game of the season at University of Galway Maree would give them the conference title.

Not bad for a team who were being touted as relegation candidates at the start of the campaign.

In the Women’s Super League, there is a Cork derby at the Parochial Hall on Sunday when Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell host local rivals Fr Mathew’s.

At this stage, it is highly unlikely any of these Cork sides will be involved in the end-of-season Champions Trophy and that’s a huge disappointment for both clubs.

Coach Liam Culloty talks to his Singleton's SuperValu Brunell players. Picture: Larry Cummins

In the case of Brunell playing without a professional for eight games came back to haunt them and despite a battling performance against Waterford Wildcats on Sunday last their season has been a disaster.

Fr Mathew’s are another club with some serious soul-searching to do as despite strengthening their squad failing to make the top six at this level is a poor effort for all concerned.

Champions The Address UCC Glanmire make the trip to Dublin on Sunday for a clash against old rivals DCU Mercy.