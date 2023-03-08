Bishopstown Lawn Tennis Club nurturing young talent with three top 10 Irish players

BISHOPSTOWN Lawn Tennis Club is celebrating a series of success stories in their Junior programme at the moment.

The club currently has three male players inside the top 10 players in the country, which is a first for any tennis club in Munster.

Sam West, Brayden Peck and Mark Griffin are blazing a trail for all the young tennis players in the club to follow with their impact.

Head Coach at BLTC, Conor Twomey said is delighted to see the talented players getting recognition for their commitment to their sport and training since coming through the underage system.

"This is an exceptional achievement for a club of our size and also a first for any club in Munster. All three players graduated from our junior coaching program in the last few years."

The club is also celebrating the success of another one of its junior members, Lilly Frawley who trains in their performance squads as she was recently selected for the Irish tennis team.

All our junior teams recently qualified for the knockout stages of all of the winter club competitions and are very excited to be competing at the business end of the competition."

Bishopstown have also introduced an internal Club initiative called Super Sunday for their junior players.

The players will take part in mini-competitions as part of the event and parents will volunteer to help organise them. It's an ideal way to integrate different sections of the club.

“From age five years up our junior players are all gearing up for their next Super Sunday event. This is a fantastic initiative at the club and one which the younger players really enjoy."

Bishopstown Lawn Tennis Club juniors who recently competed at a junior invitational at Sunday's Well.

Some members of the Junior coaching also had their very first inter Club tournament recently where they travelled to Sundays Well tennis club.

Conor said: “This was a very exciting day for the younger members and we would like to thank Sunday's Well for hosting this invitational.

"Our players had a fantastic day and it is great to see them starting to play players from other clubs.”

BOOM

Established in 1979 Bishopstown LTC is one of Cork’s leading tennis clubs and is well known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. They have six outdoor floodlit artificial tennis courts and a clubhouse with changing facilities, a function and meeting room and a kitchen.

The club recently saw a boom in membership as more people opted to take up tennis over the last few years.

Bishopstown is run by a team of volunteers who work so hard to make this a great place for people to meet, have fun and of course, play tennis.

For more information or to join click here.