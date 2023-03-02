Schools Rugby: Christians dethrone Crescent in epic Senior Cup semi-final replay

CBC 34 Crescent CC 29

THE Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final will be an all-Cork affair after Christians dethroned the holders Crescent College Comprehensive in a nine-try thriller in their semi-final replay at Thomond Park on Thursday.

They’ll renew rivalry with PBC at Musgrave Park on Tuesday, March 14, kick-off, 2pm, in what promises to be a fitting showdown to one of the most exciting campaigns in years.

Christians led 20-12 at the end of a pulsating first half, which yielded three yellow cards, five tries, including a penalty try, and a feast of flowing football.

There was a sensational start from the kick-off, Crescent flanker Andrew Ahearne taking out new number 8 Daniel Rock, in the air and promptly dispatched to the sin-bin.

The Cork side profited immediately, hooker Adam Wrona rampaging through for a try after three minutes and he repeated the trick in as many minutes, swerving past a defender and bursting his way over.

It was a dream beginning for Christians, in stark contrast to the drawn game, but then it was their turn for a yellow card, left-wing Evan Cahill-Murphy whistled up for a high tackle and the Limerick school replied with an opening try from flanker Fionn Casserly, 10-5 after 12 minutes.

CBC’s Evan Cahill Murphy fires a pass. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Back came Christians to cross a third try in the 19th minute, out-half Charlie Patrick O’Shea earning a 50-22 with a booming kick and Rock, who was in for the injured number 8 and captain Eanna McCarthy cut through with Ben Lynch converting.

Crescent, though, weren’t giving up their cup and it took a brilliantly timed tackle from Lynch to stop Ryan Godfrey on the half-hour mark, but the champions weren’t going to be denied.

A couple of minutes later Christians lost second-row Michael Foy to the bin for collapsing a maul which led to a penalty try.

In the second-half Chris Barrett was brave in the air to gather Ronan O’Keeffe’s dink and race away to score at the posts, O’Shea converting, 27-12 after 39 minutes.

CBC’s Adam Wrona makes a catch against Crescent. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Crescent hit back with a Charlie Fenton try, converted by Evan O’Callaghan, but prop Sam Loftus sealed victory with try number five after 56 minutes, O’Shea adding the extras.

Mark Fitzgerald grabbed a consolation try for Crescent in the final act, Godfrey converting.

Scorers for CBC: Tries: A Wrona (2), D Rock, C Barrett, S Loftus Cons: B Lynch, CP O’Shea (2) Pen: B Lynch.

Crescent CC: Tries: O Davey, pen, C Fenton, M Fitzgerald, Con: E O’Callaghan, R Godfrey Pen: E O’Callaghan.

CBC: B Lynch; C Barrett, A O’Connell, G O’Riordan, E Cahill-Murphy; CP O’Shea, J Casey; S Loftus, A Wrona, D Callaghan; C Kennedy, M Foy; M Skelly, D Rock, O Prenter.

Subs: S O’Shaughnessy, C Walsh, H Foster, M Doyle, G Good, J O’Shea, C Foley, L O’Leary, R O’Keeffe, J O’Callaghan.

CRESCENT CC: J O’Dwyer; J Boland, E O’Callaghan, J McEnery, R Godfrey; O Davey, M Lyons; M Fitzgerald, C Clery, D O’Dwyer; J Somers, S Magee; F Casserly, C Kelly, A Ahearne.

Subs: J Byrne, C Lanigan-Ryan, C Ryan, J Power, C Fenton, C Quinn, M O’Mara, E Cusack, B Gallagher, E Bennett.

Referee: G Clancy (MAR).