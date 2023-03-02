Derry and Dublin in pole position to head to top tier in 2024

THE Division 2 promotion race is unlikely to be affected too much by the meeting of the top two contenders Derry and Dublin at Celtic Park on Saturday.

The pair boast 100% records after four games of seven and have established commanding four-point leads over three counties, Cork, surprise-packets Louth and Meath.

Ulster champions Derry are probably the one side in a very competitive section with a genuine belief that they can put a stop to the Dubs’ gallop especially on their home turf though there’s every chance of a renewal in the final at Croke Park after everything is done and dusted.

Certainly, the bookies believe there’ll be no other outcome than Dublin making an immediate return to the top tier following last season’s somewhat embarrassing relegation with Derry joining them on their upward trajectory.

The Dubs are quoted 4/9 and Derry 7/4 with Cork the next best at a distant 25/1 underlining the position of strength occupied by the leading duo.

What’s more intriguing is the relegation issue at the other end of the table where it’s almost guaranteed that Limerick, who are rooted to the bottom, pointless and facing Meath at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday, will fall through the trap door and return to division 3 next year.

Who’ll accompany them, though, is the burning question because all the rest, including Cork, are not free of that burden just yet.

John Cleary’s side are 20/1 to be dragged down but it’s Clare, their next opponents in Ennis on Sunday at 2pm, who are most at risk according to the money men, quoted 5/6 to be relegated along with their 1/50 mid-west neighbours.

That’s primarily due to the difficult series of games awaiting manager Colm Collins, who apart from Cork brings his side to Derry in the penultimate round of fixtures before wrapping up with the derby against Limerick.

Kildare are rated 3/1 to suffer the drop and their meeting with Mickey Harte’s Louth, who are 7/2, in Ardee on Sunday carries major implications for the losers especially if home form stands up.

Any lingering doubts about Colm O’Rourke’s Meath, who’ve lost their last two games, should end with victory in Limerick.

FIXTURES: SATURDAY: Division 1: Armagh v Donegal, Athletic Grounds, 7.30.

Division 2: Derry v Dublin, Celtic Park, 5pm.

Division 4: Laois v Waterford, O’Moore Park, 6pm.

SUNDAY: Division 1: Tyrone v Kerry, Omagh, 12.45; Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, 12.45; Roscommon v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 2.45.

Division 2: Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, 2pm; Limerick v Meath, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm; Louth v Kildare, Ardee, 2pm.

Division 3: Fermanagh v Tipperary, Ederney, 1pm; Longford v Offaly, Pearse Park, 2pm; Westmeath v Antrim, Mullingar, 2pm; Cavan v Down, Breffni Park, 2pm.

Division 4: London v Carlow, Ruislip, 1pm; Wicklow v Leitrim, Aughrim, 1.30; Sligo v Wexford, Markievicz Park, 2pm.

Meanwhile, Castlehaven posted the most impressive opening score line in the Cork Credit Unions League which got underway last weekend, the Haven taking the Division 1 spoils in the west Cork derby with Carbery Rangers by 3-12 to 0-4.

Conor Nolan, Jack Cahalane and Jamie O’Driscoll scored the goals while captain Mark Collins and Michael Maguire kept the scoreboard ticking along.

There were two draws, Valley Rovers at St Finbarr’s and the Muskerry derby between Eire Og and Cill na Martra, who had goals from Mike Casey and Dean MacCarthaigh but were reeled in by a late Eire Og equalising point.

In division 2 Ballingeary pipped Clyda Rovers by a point in a six-goal thriller, Dan O’Callaghan netting twice for the Mourne Abbey club, who just came up short.

Cork Credit Unions League results: Division 1: Nemo Rangers 1-13 Ballincollig 1-3; Kiskeam 0-7 Douglas 1-8; St Finbarr’s 2-8 Valley Rovers 1-11; Castlehaven 3-12 Carbery Rangers 0-4; Eire Og 1-8 Cill na Martra 2-5.

Division 2: Carrigaline 1-10 Clonakilty 0-13; Ballingeary 3-13 Clyda Rovers 3-12; Kanturk 2-15 Aghada 1-7; St Michael’s 1-6 Newcestown 1-9; O’Donovan Rossa 0-11 Fermoy 1-8.

Division 3: Nemo Rangers 0-8 Castletownbere 0-12; Bishopstown 3-12 Ilen Rovers 2-8; Knocknagree 1-5 Dohenys 1-6; Rockchapel 1-12 Macroom 3-7.

Division 4: Aghabullogue 0-11 Naomh Aban 1-7; Bantry Blues 0-10 Newmarket 1-9; Kilshannig 1-10 Iveleary 0-7; St Vincent’s 2-8 Bandon 1-9; Mitchelstown 1-15 Na Piarsaigh 0-7.

Division 5: Adrigole 0-8 Boherbue 0-10; Ballinora 2-8 Mayfield 3-5; Ballydesmond 1-8 Glenville 1-7; Dromtarriffe 0-7 Glanmire 2-18; Kinsale 1-9 Millstreet 0-10.