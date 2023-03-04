Midleton aim to atone for 2022 disappointment as league campaign begins under new management

A GAA club rich in success across both codes, Midleton GAA have won All-Ireland titles in both hurling and football, as well as eight senior hurling counties, two in the modern era

However, last season saw Midleton finish bottom of Group A, a shocking result for the team that ran out three-point winners against Glen Rovers just the year before. The Magpies will no doubt be gunning for vengeance this summer, and under new manager Micheál Keohane, they take on Blackrock, Bishopstown and Glen Rovers in Group A.

Keohane, who was involved in the backroom staff of the title-winning team from two years ago, had plenty to say regarding the next few weeks as they prepare to kick off the league campaign.

“For us it’s a huge opportunity,” he begins. “We’re lucky that we have 10 players with Cork, five with the seniors and five with the U20s.

Tommy O'Connell of Midleton in action against Micheal Houlihan of Kilmallock. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

"We’re in a fantastic position to have that many representing the county.

They’re getting fantastic training, and that enables us then to give other fellas an opportunity in the league.

“We want to improve, if every fella improves a little bit, we’ll have done our job. The performances will hopefully follow,” he says. “We really want to see can we unearth a few guys that will start in Senior Championship this year and make a difference for us. We’ll try and win every game, there’s no question there.”

CHANGE

This is the club’s third manager in three years, so what do the players make of it?

Conor Lehane, current Midleton captain shared his perspective on what he’s seen over the last couple of months.

“It’s very positive so far anyway since the new management came in,” says Conor. “Whenever new management comes in, there’s always a huge drive, and that goes for everyone.

“I’m not saying that it wasn’t there before, but since the lads are so young and not long after playing themselves, it’s such a different perspective coming in, so you can tell straight away between the meetings there’s huge enthusiasm there.”

The Cork star also discussed the disappointment of last season.

“Look, last year, didn’t go as planned, but in terms of the efforts, especially with management, what they put in was as good as ever, he says.

It’s easy to say because it didn’t go as well as the year before, something must have gone wrong, but that wasn’t the case.”

Cork U20s goalkeeper Brion Saunderson, now in his third year with the Midleton senior setup, discussed what he’s hoping for in 2023, and touched on last season’s disappointment.

“We just want to do as best we can. It shouldn’t be too hard to do better than what we did last year. If we can go all the way, that’s the aim,” he says.

“There’s already a good vibe, especially around training at the moment, and that’s great, especially this early on.

“I think last year was very unfortunate because James O’Connor’s style of play just never really suited us. To be fair to him, he did try to adjust as much as he possibly could to make it manageable for everyone, it just didn’t really work out unfortunately.

“This year, a big help is that Keohane is with us, as he was in 2021, so he knows the style of play we like, and he’s going to try and implement that as best as possible. That’s a very good sign,” Brion remarks.

“It’s also a young management group, and we’ve got Paudie [O’Shea] and Aggy [Kearney] who won it in 2013, so they’ve already got that respect from everyone, which is very good.”

THRIVING

Club chairman and hurling legend John Fenton also shared his verdict on last season, as well as the year ahead.

“We had a great run with Ben O’Connor, he brought us to a county final and won it. The lads tried something different last year, but unfortunately for everybody, it didn’t work out.

“We have a new group in this year, they’re lads that have come through the club, and have been successful in their own careers at managerial level and as players,” John says.

“I hope we can get back to a county final, if not winning it again this coming year.”

With the sheer number of current and future Cork stars thriving in Midleton, as well as a promising homegrown management team, the Magpies will certainly be contenders, with a real chance at bringing home the Seán Óg Murphy Cup in 2023.