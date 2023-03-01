Two Cork players called up for Ireland squad for Women’s Six Nations 

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird and Enya Breen will represent Cork in this year’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations Championship, a tournament which will see all of Ireland’s home games played in Musgrave Park.

Greg McWilliams announced his 32 player squad on Tuesday afternoon and they are set to face France and England on Leeside.

The Women’s Six Nations Championship will kick-off on Saturday, March 25th, with a game between Ireland and Wales at Cardiff Arms Park.

They will face France on April 1st at Musgrave Park and they will return to Leeside to face England on the 21st.

McWilliams made his selection after seeing the players in action in the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship and the recently concluded Celtic Challenge tournament.

After revealing his squad he said: “There is a great sense of anticipation and excitement leading into the Six Nations.

"We are very excited about the group of players who will represent Ireland in the upcoming Championship and certainly the Celtic Challenge preparation has been vital for our development.

2023 Celtic Challenge, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast 18/2/2023

“We have identified players who are ready for international rugby and we have had the opportunity to work with those players over the last five weeks, with that contact time incredibly valuable as we build the depth and strength of the group.

"There is an exciting blend of youth and experience and these players are fit for Test rugby.

Ireland are looking at building on a strong finish to their 2023 Six Nations campaign which saw them beat Italy in Musgrave Park and Scotland in Belfast.

They also went on to Japan on tour and drew a series 1-1 with the hosts, and this was seen as a huge success as Ireland won the first game 22-57.

Ireland Squad, TikTok Women’s Six Nations:

Forwards (18):

Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster) Kathryn Buggy (Gloucester-Hartbury/IQ Rugby) Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartbury/Ulster) Clara Nielson (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby) Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster) Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (Captain) Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartbury/IQ Rugby) Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby) Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) Molly Boyne (Railway Union RFC/Leinster).

Backs (14):

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) Emma Swords (Harlequins/IQ Rugby) Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/Ulster) Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster) Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC/Leinster) Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby).