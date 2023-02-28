Cleary happy with Cork's perfect 10 goal-haul 

CORK increased their goal tally to 10 from four games, three in effect, having scored none in the opening defeat by Meath, following the 6-18 to 0-12 drubbing of Limerick at Pairc Ui Chaoimh at the weekend.

They bagged two in the away win over Kildare and the same in the home loss to Dublin with the haul spread over eight players.

Sean Powter and Conor Corbett lead the way with two apiece and there’s one each for Ian Maguire, Colm O’Callaghan, Mattie Taylor, Eoghan McSweeney, captain Brian Hurley and Cathail O’Mahony, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Cork’s work on the training ground is paying dividends not only in the creation of goal-scoring chances but the execution, too.

“Every match we came out of so far we have been ruing the goal chances that we missed,” said manager John Cleary afterwards.

“We probably created more today and scored more. It is a thing we were working on during the week and luckily enough they came off. They were good goals. When the lads got in there, they gave the goalie no chance.”

Cork’s emphatic victory leaves them third in the table on four points, the same margin behind pacesetters Derry and Dublin but ahead of two other teams, Louth and Meath, also on four due to their superior scoring difference, +31 to +1 and minus six respectively. Clare and Kildare are on two points with Limerick pointless at the bottom.

Scoring difference might be a factor in determining the shape of the final table, but Cleary is more interested in accumulating match points. “The bottom line is that there were two points on offer and we got them.

“A performance was probably a bonus on top of that. Hopefully, that will give us confidence going forward into next Sunday in a very difficult game against Clare in Ennis.”

While Chris Og Jones wasn’t among the goal-scorers his 0-6 from play underlined his value to the side as Cleary outlined.

“He was in our thoughts last season but unfortunately got injured having been a very good U20 player.

“Chris was an outstanding club player with Iveleary, when they won the county two years ago, and came straight into our panel only to be dogged with injuries.

“In fairness, he put in a huge pre-season and he’s come back chomping at the bit and rearing to go. He’s been given a chance and so far, he’s done very well.”

Cork also kept a clean sheet for the third successive game after leaking three against Meath which was another pleasing aspect of the performance.

“We got stung badly that day. We worked on it at training and the lads are determined every day they go out to keep out the goals. We were lucky on a couple of occasions, especially in the second half when Limerick could have got goals but didn't. If you don't concede goals, you will have a great chance.”

Full-back Daniel O’Mahony earned himself an asterisk in the record books for scoring a rare own point in the first-half. “It probably saved a goal. Maybe if the game was tight, it might be a bit different. Dan, in fairness, made a desperate attempt to get back.

“He ran about 30 yards, got a hand to it and over the bar. We can laugh about it now after a game like that, but we mightn’t be laughing if we had lost by a point,” Cleary joked.

The teak-tough Knocknagree defender burst onto the scene a couple of years ago but missed last season. “He was very good but also got dogged with injury.

“Dan had a fantastic Sigerson Cup with UCC and he’s going well, so hopefully that will continue,” Cleary concluded.