Jason Abbott is living the dream captaining Cobh Ramblers FC

TO PLAY for his local team at national league level was something he dreamed of as a youngster.

To captain the side would be an added bonus and now, 28-year-old Jason Abbott is living that dream as he captains Cobh Ramblers who have got off to a perfect start with two wins from two in the SSE Airtricity first division league.

A start that Abbott and his squad are thrilled with but they certainly aren’t getting carried away.

“It’s a fantastic start to the season with two wins from two,” said Abbott. “While it gives the lads great confidence, this is only the start of the season and there is a long way to go yet.

“Being a part of Kerry’s first game in LOI history was a great occasion and it was a tough game. There was a fantastic crowd, and it was a great atmosphere to play in and we were very happy to leave with the three points.

“It was an important victory moving into our first home game last Friday night against Wexford. Our home support was fantastic, and St Colman’s Park was bouncing. Wexford are a great side and we had to battle hard for the win but we were delighted to come away with the theee points and hopefully that winning streak can continue.”

The creative midfielder came through the setup at Springfield Ramblers winning the National cup at U16 level, before moving on to Ramblers at U19 level.

After a few years away from the club he re-joined in 2015 winning the Munster Cup in 2016 and reached the playoffs in the same season.

At the end of the 2017 season due to work commitments at the time, Abbott was unable to stay at the club and joined Cobh Wanderers where he was given the role as captain.

He enjoyed his time at the club before returning once again and now the secondary school teacher is back at the level he is enjoying and is grateful to his employer for helping him play at this level.

“I am a PE teacher in Kinsale Community School and without the support of Principal, Fergal McCarthy and Deputy Principal, Kathleen O’Brien I would not be able to play at this level.

HIGH LEVEL

“It is fantastic to be a part of a school that values and promotes both academic and sporting achievements. There are a lot of teachers and students in the school who have played at a very high level in their sport such as Aine McKenna with the Irish basketball team and Thomas Clancy, Sean Twomey and Marie Ambrose with Cork GAA.

“From a student point of view Matthew Healy, Darragh Crowley and Luke Desmond play for Cork City and Cobh Ramblers Senior teams respectively. Saoirse McCarthy and Fiona Keating represent Cork GAA among many other upcoming talented students in KCS.

Being from Cobh it’s a great honour to captain the team but there are many leaders in our dressing room.

“Being a part of a Ramblers senior team is what most of my friends and I wanted when we were younger. We were in the stand singing our hearts out and supporting the team each week and now to be on the pitch receiving that support, especially for local lads in myself, Brendan Frahill and Darragh Burke is a great privilege.

“The support last year was incredible even when results were poor. There was large numbers again supporting us against Wexford and we’re hoping this year to turn our performances around and give a good account of ourselves.

“We’ve added some great additions to our squad this year who have a mixture of great experience and potential.

“We have younger players like Michael McCarthy and Tiernan O’Brien who have massive potential and have started well.

“They are both great examples of players coming out of the Ramblers academy and making an impression in the first team. Mike was most recently called up to the Ireland U19 team and Tiernan has scored in his first two starts which is great to see.

“Shane has come in and made a big difference to the team. It’s hard for any manager to take over halfway through a season and to be able to get a full pre-season under him this year was a great experience.

We have built on from last season with the idea of how he wants us to play and every player understands their role within the system.

“His man management is fantastic and is very open to all the squad. He has added some great players to our squad who have bedded in really well and brought back Fran Rocket.

“They work really well with each other and have created a great atmosphere around the squad. The competition for places is very competitive and you know you have to be at your best at every session.”