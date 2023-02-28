The Longshot: Taking it to the Max will be hard for track rivals

AFTER a less-than-stellar cast turned up for the Honda classic last week, the Arnold Palmer Invitational will see far more leading lights on the links this Thursday.
You’d expect no less for a tournament with a $20m prize pot of course, while the winner gets $3.6m.
The favourite for the event is Jon Rahm at 13/2. Next up is Rory McIlroy who is 9/1, while last year’s winner of the second leg of the Florida Swing is World Number One Scottie Scheffler at 10/1.
Rahm has only one previous appearance at Bay Hill and for that short price you would certainly be looking for better course form, no matter how well he has been playing in the run-up.
Other competitors towards the top of the betting include Patrick Cantlay, who will have his debut here this week while Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele have only one appearance each, with both failing to break the Top 20 on those occasions.
Big names do tend to do best at Bay Hill, evidenced by Tiger Woods winning there eight times.
McIlroy won there five years ago when shooting one of the lowest-ever winning scores of 18-under but seems to be less than enamoured with the venue since. After shooting a four-over 76 in the third round last year he compared the course set-up to “crazy golf.” “You just don’t get rewarded for good shots. Like I’m venting here, and I’m frustrated or whatever. I think as well the frustration, it’s a carbon copy of what’s happened the last three years here,” he said, preceding these comments somewhat unnecessarily by saying he didn’t want to say anything he would regret.
Another man shy about turning up at Bay Hill has been Jordan Spieth, who only shows up for the second time too. Saying this he was fourth the only time he played there in 2021 and was only two shots off the lead heading into Sunday before a poor final round of 75.
A few years back you would have brooked little argument if you said Spieth was the best clutch putter on the Tour, however it is struggles on the green that have been holding him back of late.
He is someone you would imagine will be in contention for plenty of more Majors once he sorts out this and that he is 50/1 to win here seems over-priced.
OUR ‘non-risky’ Six Nations three-timer was scuppered when Ireland failed to beat the 22-point spread.
Ireland got off to a fast start despite the adagio version of ‘Ireland’s Call’ that saw players on either side of the line-up singing different words at different times.
They were also a bit out of tune on the pitch, but Scotland’s defeat in Paris leaves them the only side left who can complete the Slam.
Our tip Shane Lowry had a top-five finish on the PGA Tour, but probably could have done better with a not-very-strong field competing, although the death of his uncle Jimmy on the opening Thursday might have affected his concentration.
IF you were standing on a beach on Achill island on Sunday night and the sky was glowing green and red then surely even if you were the most pessimistic Mayo fan you might see portents for a good season ahead for your footballers.
Kevin McStay’s men made easy work of northern lights Tyrone (they beat them and Kerry, the last two to lift Sam, by a combined 17 points) the previous evening and will next face table toppers and neighbours Roscommon. Mayo have to travel to Donegal and face Monaghan at home after that and a place in the Division One League looks in their grasp, in a very competitive division. The 7/1 on them winning it at this point looks very good value.
MAN City will have there minds more firmly focussed on the visit of Newcastle on Saturday afternoon and that might give mid-table Championship side Bristol City a chance to take them all the way this evening.
The Robins are unbeaten in 12 games after their weekend win at home to Hull (W6 D6) and although Pep’s reserves will no doubt be much superior to the opposition, a 1-1 draw at 14/1 is recommended.
IT is difficult to see Red Bull and Max Verstappen letting up at all this season, even if things will hardly be as easy as they found it last year.
So 8/1 on another Driver and Constructor double is worth gobbling up.
At Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational Jordan Spieth looks like being the best value in a strong field at 50/1