Cork County Council work hard to beat Crookstown in Business League First Division

Cork Council 3 SCS Crookstown United 1

IN THE match of the week, Council came out on top in the battle for a top-four finish in the Sports Gear Direct First Division at the Regional Park last Sunday morning.

A debated penalty led to Rob Susek putting the hosts one up before Yousuf al Maawali added a second.

James Kelleher’s sweet free-kick halved the deficit only for Al Maawali to grab a third. Council needed a superb save from keeper Darren Kelly to deny Patrick O’Sullivan from another penalty with 15 minutes remaining as a Council-led Kieran O’Regan and Ian Scott saw out the contest.

The League wish to compliment Crookstown boss Tim Irwin and his team for providing black armbands and observing a minute’s silence in memory of referee Gordon O’Leary.

Suro Cars 0 Curry House Hungry Tigers 0

Suro Cars and Curry House played out a dull scoreless draw in their second meeting of the campaign at Mayfield Community School.

Both teams failed to create enough opportunities in front of goal to seal all three points but for Curry House the result ended a miserable run of eight successive defeats in all competitions.

Stephen Duggan, Colm Daly, and former Grangevale star Ken O’Connor impressed for Suro.

The Glue Pot Passage 4 Longboats 2

The Glue Pot turned the tables of high-flying Longboats to come away from Passage with a confidence-boosting 4-2 win.

Cian Brosnan, Strength Williams, Mark Guinnane, and Elisa Idunorba registered the goals for the hosts with Charles Murphy and Sean Nagle on target for the visitors who had led 2-1 after being one down.

Arc Rovers 1 Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 1

Arc missed the opportunity to leapfrog Andy Sull’s Hair into top spot by being held to draw by Carrigaline Town at the Regional Park.

Jack O’Connell broke the deadline with the lead goal for the visitors on the hour only for Conor Ryan to equalise soon after.

Rovers continued to press but couldn’t put the ball in the net.

HBC Redemption Rovers 1 The Weigh Inn Dripsey 1

The Weigh Inn picked up only their second point of what has been a harrowing campaign so far after suffering fourteen defeats.

Stuart McSweeney fired HBC in front before Greg Reeb levelled for the much-improved Dripsey.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division

OBS 2 UCC United 5

UCC kept their title hopes alive following a 5-2 win over second-from-bottom OBS at Crosshaven.

The in-form Adam Lannon netted four of the total with Brice Pinel also among the goals.

The hosts rallied at five down at half-time to score twice through Alex Farrell and Eoin Field.

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 2 Marlboro Trust 1

Two of the league’s longest-serving teams met at Garryduff with veteran Francis O’Callaghan among the goals, along with Ronan Sherman for Healy’s and the remarkable Tom Frawley, in his 25th season in competitive football, netting for Trust.

Absolute Contracting Inch United 2 Satellite Taxis 3

Satellite came from 2-1 down and a player less after a sending-off to eke out a crucial win at Sexton Park.

Jonny Murphy had earlier given Satellite the lead from a wonderful 30-yard volley only for Inch to edge in front by the hour mark.

However, a resilient Taxis 11 captured the points with goals from Brian Doody and the player with the most appearances for the club, Kevin O’Connor.

Martin Harvey Solicitors 1 Jay Bazz 1

Two teams stretching every muscle and sinew to keep the pressure on champions Doolan’s had to settle for a share of the spoils after Johnny Delaney’s opener for MHS was cancelled out by a late penalty reply from Sam Heffernan.

Mooney Cup quarter-finals:

Trend Micro 1 Brew Boys United 0

First division Trend Micro stunned fancied premier outfit Brew Boys by winning one-nil in their last eight encounter at Mayfield Park last Sunday morning.

An innocuous own goal conceded from a right-wing cross in the 90th minute was all that separated the teams at the finish but the tenacity of the hosts throughout heralded another stunning cup win.

Rafael Barreiro, Matias Rodrigues, and Jose Guérra were outstanding for the winners.

Telus International 1 Doolan’s Cow 6

Doolan’s Cow moved on into the last four with a comprehensive win that flattered them such was the performance of underdogs Telus International.

James Cotter (3), Jamie Murphy (2), and Aaron Hennessy registered the goals for the holders.

Andy Sull’s Hair 5 Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 2

First Division leaders ASH remain on track for a treble of trophy successes in their first season after accounting for premier opponents Valley Rangers at Mayfield Park.

The hosts went in two up at half-time courtesy of goals from Josh McAuliffe and Alan O’Regan. Further goals from Sean Teegan (2) and Jack McAuliffe finished the tie as a contest with twenty minutes remaining.

Valley’s late response yielded goals from Rob English and Jack Murphy.