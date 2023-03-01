Eva Barry’s brace sends Passage into CWSSL U12 semi final

Passage 2

Leeside 0

TWO goals from Eva Barry within the first five minutes of the game was enough to send Passage into the semi final of the CWSSL U12 Shield with a 2-0 win over a spirited Leeside at Rockenham Park over the weekend.

In one of Passage’s first attacking moves, Eva Barry surged forward into the Leeside penalty area, and although her first effort was blocked by the keeper sent the rebound into the back of the net from 12 yards for the opening score of the game.

Less than two minutes later the home side had doubled their lead when Eva Barry managed to weave past three defenders in the penalty area and fired the ball into the back of the net again from 12 yards for her second of the game.

Leeside were now having to fight to get back into the game and had a good chance barely a minute later only for Juliette McCoy’s long range effort go just wide of the Passage post.

Passage’s Eva Barry broke through the Leeside once more, but was thwarted on a shot on goal being well tackled by McCoy at the expense of a corner kick as the home side looked for a third goal.

Leeside pressed forward in an effort to get back into the game and contained Passage in their own half winning no less than seven corners in the first half, but the Passage defence were holding firm and managed to clear the danger often counter attacking and catching Leeside on the break.

Chances came to both sides as the half drew to a close with both keepers doing well to block goal bound efforts as the home side went in 2-0 up at the break and were looking more than comfortable.

Leeside who played against Passage in the CWSSL U12 Shield at Rockenham Park recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Leeside pressed forward in the second half started to come more into the game and within the first few minutes almost pulled a goal back with Eireann Finn’s chip on goal from just outside the area bring brilliantly tipped over the crossbar by Kerri Daly in the Passage goal with the keeper also doing well to gather the ball ahead of Aoibhinn O’Leary moments later as the visitors were starting to create chances for themselves.

The visitors were pressing to get back into the game, forcing Passage to defend and conceding numerous corner kicks with Leeside’s Claire Bugler’s chance on goal being cleared by the keeper being their best effort for a score five minutes from time.

Passage came forward and had chances themselves but couldn’t add to their early scores as it was the home side who managed to hold on for the win and a place in the semi final in what was an entertaining and competitive game of football from both sides.

Best for Passage were Eva Barry, Sarah Coughlan, Roisin Hanlon and Ella O’Connor while Rose O’Shaughnessy, Amy Barrett, Kaelyn Power and Hollie O’Callaghan impressed for the visitors.

Passage: Kerri Daly, Sarah Hendrick, Adisson Murphy, Sophie Lordan, Emily Collier, Roisin Hanlon, Sarah Coughlan, Ella O’Connor, Eva Barry, Sarah Mooney, Jules Turnbull, Molly Waters, Alyssa O’Neill Ram, Emilie Lenihan, Zofia Dabrowski, Muireann Flannery

Leeside: Grace Gough, Lucy Forrest, Claire Bugler, Sarah Twomey, Eireann Finn, Amy Barrett, Hollie O’Callaghan, Aoibhinn O’Leary, Rose O’Shaughnessy, Millie Charalambous, Juliette McCoy, Ruby Ford, Kaelyn Power

Referee: Brian Forde