Cork football legend Tony Davis impressed with Rebel progress this year

FORMER Cork senior footballer Anthony Davis said he has been impressed by the performances of the Cork senior team in this year’s league campaign.

Davis, who achieved huge success with various Cork football teams during his career, was encouraged by their recent aggressive display against Dublin in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

"Cork were aggressive against Dublin. I thought the performance was good. It was a very positive and encouraging performance. The structure is good. It was a pity they lost at home against Meath. Those lost two points could be vital at the end of the campaign.

"The players now need to show the same attitude they showed against Dublin for the rest of the campaign,” he said.

Trevor Welch, Cork 96FM, with the Tony Davis, Distinguished Career Award Winner. Picture: Tony O’Connell

The former GAA star said the other Cork forwards now need to up their game in support of the team captain Brian Hurley.

“Brian Hurley needs more help. I would be worried if we were too reliant on Brian for scores. He is a magnificent player, but we can’t afford to have too much pressure on Brian. We need the other forwards to help him.

I would be worried that Brian could be double-marked going forward and that would be a big problem if the other forwards don’t step up.”

Davis is greatly enthused by the addition of Kevin Walsh to Cork’s backroom team this year.

“Kevin Walsh is a really good guy. He will be a fantastic addition to the Cork management team. He has been involved at the top level for years. He has great experience having coached Sligo and Galway. Kevin has been involved in coaching since he finished playing football. He also has a strong background also in basketball. He will bring great organisation and experience to the setup.”

LIVES FOR THE GAME

His former team-mate John Cleary brings great ‘knowledge’ as the manager of the Cork senior footballers.

“He has enjoyed great success as a coach. John Cleary has been playing senior football since he was 15 years old. I remember watching John playing against Ballyvourney in Dunmanway. He was very young and he was the main free-taker. He was a great footballer.

John lives for the game. He has great experience and knowledge.”

Turning to club matters, he is confident O’Donovan Rossa will be competitive in this year’s SAFC.

“If Skibb can avoid injuries and get their best starting fifteen players on the pitch they will definitely be competitive. The management team will be looking to experienced players such as Donal Óg Hodnett, Kevin Davis, Paudie Crowley, David Shannon, and Ryan Price to drive it on. Skibb will also be looking towards the younger cohort to step up and play a big part in this year’s championship campaign.”