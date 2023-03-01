Cork GAA: All eyes in Imokilly focused on hurling league openers

THE opening weekend of the league will provide a hurling harvest for East Cork fans, with some great early-season action in store across the Imokilly barony.

There is no doubt that there is a real hunger in the division for the small ball game with many fans looking forward to seeing their local club in action for the first time in a competitive fixture in 2023.

New managers, new players and new opponents make for exciting prospects at a number of venues this weekend. No less than five local sides are in Division 1 of the Red FM league. Erin's Own travel to meet Douglas at 4pm on Saturday with Sarsfield's hosting Kanturk in Riverstown at the same time.

An hour later, a big crowd is expected at Pairc Uí Chinnéide in Killeagh, where the locals play host to Na Piarsaigh, with both sides having new management teams installed. All of these games will see the same two sides collide again in the championship summer.

Sunday morning sees Frank Flannery make his bow as Carrigtwohill boss, when they entertain Blackrock in a highly attractive clash at 11,30am.

HUGE CROWD

Thirty minutes later a huge crowd is expected in Aghavine as Fr O'Neill's, fresh from their county final win last autumn, meet old rivals and future championship opponents Charleville.

In Division 2, Midleton with Michéal Keohane now in charge have Bishopstown as visitors to Clonmult Memorial Park on Saturday at 4.30pm. Again this clash is a forerunner to this summer's meeting. Bride Rovers make the short journey to Fermoy for the 12pm throw-in also on Sunday for what is a highly attractive local derby.

Among the highlights in the other grades are Noel Furlong's debut as Castleyons boss away to Blackrock in Division 3, Cloyne's home game with Valley Rovers in Division 4 and an eye-catching opener for Lisgoold against Youghal.

Ligoold's John Cashman drives forward against Cloughduv last year. Picture: Denis Boyle

All eyes in Division 5 on Sunday morning will be on Paddy Walsh Memorial Park where fellow parishioners Castlemartyr and Dungourney are set to pull in a big attendance.

Domestically with the division, last year's JHL 1 league final pairs Cobh and Carraig na bhFear together in a match that doubles up as the opening game of the 2023 competition. There is an 11.30am throw-in at Rathcormac on Sunday morning. Unfinished business too in Rostellan on Saturday at 3pm as Cloyne and Castlemartyr get their Division 2 campaign underway in a match that will see the destination of last season's Division 3 title resolved.

IMOKILLY JUNIOR

Elsewhere, Carrigtwohill and KIileagh respective second strings meet under the lights at 8pm on Friday in Division 1, while St Ita's visit nearby Fr O'Neill's on Sunday at 2.30pm for a game that follows the aforementioned visit of Charleville for the senior tie. Sarsfield's and Bride Rovers who have both plenty of depth in their ranks are in action in Riverstown on Monday evening at 8pm, also in Division 1.

Last weekend saw Castlemartyr overcome Cloyne in the JFL Division 2 football final from last year, which also doubled up as both club's opening game of this year's Division 1 campaign. Goals by Mike Kelly and Eoin Cashman allied to four points from Jack McGann helped the reds to a 2-12 to 2-6 success.

Aided by the wind in the opening half, the winners took a firm grip and led by 1-9 to 0-2 at the short whistle. Fine defensive displays by Cathal Martin and James Lawton ensured Cloyne's best efforts at a turnaround were largely thwarted despite a late Cian Farmer goal.

Other highlights on the opening weekend of Imokilly JFL 1 action included Carrigtwohill enjoying a goal spree, as they defeated visitors Aghada by 5-6 to 0-6 to get their campaign off on a bright note on Friday last. Lisgoold were also impressive as they also hit 5 goals in their massive 20 points win over Youghal on Sunday. The hour of action in Rathcormac was a much tighter affair with Carraig na bhFear just edging home by 0-10 to 0-9 against Bride Rovers..

The top flight of the football local league looks very competitive this season. In advance of the mid-summer championship group games, there are expected to be some very closely contested league ties. Patrons are asked to check locally to confirm thrown in times in all fixtures within the division.