MUNSTER women’s sides were in a celebratory mood after their recent successes at the Masters Hockey Interprovincial tournament.

After the tournament, held at Garryduff and Harlequins, their Over-35, 45, and 50s teams all emerged winners of their respective competitions.

They may not be as young in years as those playing at senior club level but if you watch any of their games they are every bit as competitive and for Munster to win three of the five age categories was a major success (the other two are Over-40 and 55).

There are five provinces in Women’s Masters Hockey - Munster, Ulster, Leinster, Connaught, and South East with games taking place from Friday night to Sunday evening at both venues.

The Over-35s was a new age category this year, with Munster, Ulster and Leinster entering this competition. Each province played each other twice so they had four games over the weekend.

Munster Over-45 squad members after receiving their Masters inter-pros winning medals. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Led by captain Joelle O’Connell and backed up by top scorer Rosie Pratt and Deirdre Hourihane, vice-captain, Munster emerged inaugural winners at this age level.

Despite having the joint top scorers in the Over-40s category in Edel Higgins, Barbara Johnson, Maeve Walsh, and Fiona Higgins, Munster just lost out to Leinster for overall honours.

The Over-45s was a more successful category for the host Province. Led by top scorer Marissa O’Flynn, who would have been a star player for Quins for many years, they managed to win this competition as well. They were led to glory by captain Norma Brady.

Members of the Munster Over-35 squad at the presentation night at Harlequins Hockey Club.

Success also for Munster in the Over-50s category as Michelle O’Brien captained them to overall glory. Cork Wanderers Kathy Shaw was the top scorer over the weekend and with Cathy Walsh on the sidelines as assistant Manager they weren’t short of vocal support.

Leinster also won the Over-55 competition.

But overall a very successful tournament for Munster and they celebrated recently with an event at Harlequin Hockey Club were they were presented with their medals.